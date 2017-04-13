Apr 13, 2017 11:18 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect 15% rise in jewellery buying in 2017: Gitanjali Export Corporation
Watch the interview of Sanjeev Agarwal Chief Executive Officer, Gitanjali Export Corporation with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his reading and outlook on gold demand in India ahead of Hindu gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya.
