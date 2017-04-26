App
Apr 26, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect 10-year yield to trade in 6.90-6.95% range: Dhawal Dalal

We expect the 10-year yield to trade in the 6.90-6.95 percent range in the near term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management.

Dhawal Dalal
Dhawal Dalal
Dhawal Dalal
Edelweiss Asset Management

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management said, "Government bond prices have been trading in a range lately and are trying for a breakout. The upcoming auction of the benchmark 10-year bond will provide greater understanding of the demand dynamics."

"We expect the 10-year yield to trade in the 6.90-6.95 percent range in the near term," he added.

