Expect 10-year yield to trade in 6.90-6.95% range: Dhawal Dalal

We expect the 10-year yield to trade in the 6.90-6.95 percent range in the near term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management said, "Government bond prices have been trading in a range lately and are trying for a breakout. The upcoming auction of the benchmark 10-year bond will provide greater understanding of the demand dynamics."