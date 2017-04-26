Apr 26, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect 10-year yield to trade in 6.90-6.95% range: Dhawal Dalal
Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management said, "Government bond prices have been trading in a range lately and are trying for a breakout. The upcoming auction of the benchmark 10-year bond will provide greater understanding of the demand dynamics.""We expect the 10-year yield to trade in the 6.90-6.95 percent range in the near term," he added.