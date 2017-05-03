App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 03, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect 10-year benchmark bond yield to cross 7% in near term: Edelweiss MF

Bond market participants await announcement of the new 10-year government bond auction.

Expect 10-year benchmark bond yield to cross 7% in near term: Edelweiss MF

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss MF says government bond prices have been drifting lower amid lack of any positive triggers and position adjustment ahead of key events on the global front.

He expects the 10-year benchmark bond yield to cross 7 percent in the near term as market participants await announcement of the new 10-year government bond auction.

FPI flows have also slowed down last week, Dalal says.

