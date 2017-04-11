App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 05, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit 'red lines'

The European Parliament today overwhelmingly adopted "red lines" for negotiations over a Brexit deal, including demanding Britain first agree divorce terms before striking a new trade deal.

EU Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit 'red lines'

The European Parliament today overwhelmingly adopted "red lines" for negotiations over a Brexit deal, including demanding Britain first agree divorce terms before striking a new trade deal.

The assembly in Strasbourg, France, which will have a final veto on any Brexit deal in two years' time, adopted the guidelines by 516 votes for to 133 against with 50 abstentions.

tags #Brexit #Britain #Business #European Parliament #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.