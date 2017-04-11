Apr 05, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI
EU Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit 'red lines'
The European Parliament today overwhelmingly adopted "red lines" for negotiations over a Brexit deal, including demanding Britain first agree divorce terms before striking a new trade deal.The assembly in Strasbourg, France, which will have a final veto on any Brexit deal in two years' time, adopted the guidelines by 516 votes for to 133 against with 50 abstentions.