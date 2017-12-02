App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 01, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts' promoter sells 3% stake for Rs 252 crore

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 701.15 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 252.41 crore, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A promoter entity of Escorts Ltd today sold nearly 3 percent stake in farm equipment and engineering major for over Rs 252 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust offloaded 36 lakh shares, amounting to 2.94 percent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 701.15 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 252.41 crore, the data showed.

Among the buyers was Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which bought over 23 lakh shares for Rs 165.62 crore.

As on September quarter, 'Sutanu Behuria Trustee of Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust' -- a promoter of Escorts Ltd -- held 3,73,00,031 shares of the firm, representing 30.43 per cent stake in the company.

At the end of today's trading session, the stock of Escorts Ltd was quoted on BSE at Rs 688.90, down 3.92 per cent from the previous close.

tags #Business #Escorts Ltd #Market news

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.