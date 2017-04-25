Equity markets off to a great start: News Corp VCCEdge

Equity markets got off to a great start with capital market deals worth USD 2.37 billion in the first quarter this year, registering a rise of over 86 per cent over the previous quarter, says a report.

According to News Corp VCCEdge India Quarterly Deals report for the first quarter of this year, there were 45 ECM (equity capital market) deals in the January-March period of this year worth USD 2.37 billion, while in the October- December 2016, there were 22 such transactions worth USD 1.27 billion.

Meanwhile, a slew of IPOs in 2017 make the equity markets a viable investment landscape, the report said, adding four of the five IPOs in the quarter were oversubscribed multiple times, showing buoyant market sentiment.

"D-Mart, BSE and Radio City IPOs raised 23 per cent of deal value at USD 538 million," the report said.

Meanwhile, value of deals for QIPs rose by USD 1,332 million in the January-March quarter as against last year, and the YES Bank and Hindalco Industries dominated the scene with a cumulative issue size of USD 1,252 million.

"In grim times for other investment options, the equity capital markets came through as a beacon, offering hope that buoyant sentiments and a multitude of IPOs expected to hit the markets in 2017 will make the ECM deals landscape a lucrative investment opportunity," said Nita Kapoor, Head India - New Ventures, News Corp and CEO, News Corp VCCircle.