App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 25, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Equity markets off to a great start: News Corp VCCEdge

According to News Corp VCCEdge India Quarterly Deals report for the first quarter of this year, there were 45 ECM (equity capital market) deals in the January-March period of this year worth USD 2.37 billion, while in the October- December 2016, there were 22 such transactions worth USD 1.27 billion.

Equity markets off to a great start: News Corp VCCEdge

Equity markets got off to a great start with capital market deals worth USD 2.37 billion in the first quarter this year, registering a rise of over 86 per cent over the previous quarter, says a report.

According to News Corp VCCEdge India Quarterly Deals report for the first quarter of this year, there were 45 ECM (equity capital market) deals in the January-March period of this year worth USD 2.37 billion, while in the October- December 2016, there were 22 such transactions worth USD 1.27 billion.

Meanwhile, a slew of IPOs in 2017 make the equity markets a viable investment landscape, the report said, adding four of the five IPOs in the quarter were oversubscribed multiple times, showing buoyant market sentiment.

"D-Mart, BSE and Radio City IPOs raised 23 per cent of deal value at USD 538 million," the report said.

Meanwhile, value of deals for QIPs rose by USD 1,332 million in the January-March quarter as against last year, and the YES Bank and Hindalco Industries dominated the scene with a cumulative issue size of USD 1,252 million.

"In grim times for other investment options, the equity capital markets came through as a beacon, offering hope that buoyant sentiments and a multitude of IPOs expected to hit the markets in 2017 will make the ECM deals landscape a lucrative investment opportunity," said Nita Kapoor, Head India - New Ventures, News Corp and CEO, News Corp VCCircle.

tags #capital market #equity markets #IPO #markets News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.