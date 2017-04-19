EMs will be good buy on dips market as long as oil holds in $45-55 range: Manulife

Commodity prices saw a rebound especially after improvement seen in the global economy, but as long as oil holds in the range of USD 45-55 per barrel any dip in the emerging market equities will be a good opportunity to buy, Geoff Lewis, Global Strategist-Capital Markets Group, Manulife Asset Management said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We saw in rebound in iron ore prices which was far sharper than fundamentals. I think as long as oil holds between USD 45-55 per barrel and economic data continue to be good in global economies emerging markets (EMs) will be a good buying opportunity on dips,” said Lewis.

But, according to a report by a global investment bank, Citigroup sees oil to rally towards USD 60 per barrel, "Citigroup Inc. joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in backing commodities, saying it’s the season to have faith in raw materials and oil will probably rally to the mid-USD 60s by the end of the year,” said a Bloomberg report.

“With a continuation of the OPEC and non-OPEC producer deal in the second half of 2017 and the expected associated inventory draw-down, we expect oil prices to move above USD 60 a barrel by the second half of the year,” the analysts wrote in the note.

There is some uncertainty in global markets which could lead to some bit of correction in the short term but in the long term, the global data is still supportive.

“We have things like political uncertainty in Europe as we have French election and Theresa May called for snap elections and in the US we have Trump’s failure to push through healthcare reforms,” said Lewis.