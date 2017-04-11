App
Apr 06, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emami Agrotech to expand edible oil biz nation-wide

Emami Agrotech today said it will expand its edibile oil brand Emami Healthy & Tasty to nation-wide.

"Having consolidated its position in the existing market of West Bengal, Emami Healthy & Tasty is entering Maharashtra, Delhi and NCR regions, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha with its range of mustard, soyabean, sunflower and rice bran oil," Emami Group director Aditya V Agarwal said.

In the second phase of rollout, regions like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand would be covered, Emami Group director Manish Goenka said.

Currently sales of the edible oil brand is around Rs 400 crore and the company is aiming at Rs 5000 crore topline in the next three to five years with national footprint, the company said.

"We have put together a strong distribution network for establishing the national journey of Emami Health & Tasty with direct coverage in four lakh to five lakh outlets and product reach in almost 30 lakh outlets in India," Emami Agrotech CEO Sudhakar Desai said.

Officials said the Emamai Agrotech, a Rs 6000 crore turnover company will turn into Rs 15000 crore in the next three to five years but it does not have listing plans as of now.

The group's FMCG company, Emami Ltd is a listed entity.

tags #edibile oil #Emami Agrotech #Emami Healthy & Tasty #Manish Goenka #Sudhakar Desai

