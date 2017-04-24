Election-led Europe rally lifts Sensex 290 pts, Nifty above 9200; banks, cement gain

Moneycontrol News

After consolidating for more than a week, the market gained its strength back on Monday with the Sensex rising more than 300 points intraday, tracking election-led rally in European peers. Good results from large cap firms also aided the rally on the D-Street.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 290.54 points or 0.99 percent at 29,655.84 while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed above psychological 9,200-mark for the first time since April 12, up 98.55 points or 1.08 percent at 9,217.95, backed by cement and banking & financials stocks.

Markets gave thumbs up to first round development in French elections, while gold's turn lower also underscored that risk appetite was returning, Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

He feels investors will now look forward to US President Donald Trump's announcement on corporate taxes, and any rally global equities could boost sentiments on the local bourses.

European markets were strong, with the France's CAC rallying 4.5 percent after the centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French elections. Germany's DAX was up 3 percent and Britain's FTSE gained 1.8 percent, at the time of writing this article.

Back home, the broader markets also gained in line with benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index was up 0.95 percent and Smallcap rose 0.8 percent on positive breadth. About 1627 shares advanced against 1297 declining shares on the exchange.

Despite already having a stellar run, midcaps are likely to continue to be in focus, according to Sanjay Dutt of Quantum Securities. He sees opportunity in large pockets among midcaps.

Cement major ACC surged 7.5 percent after stable earnings in March quarter while better-than-expected numbers in Q4 lifted UltraTech Cement 4 percent. The ripple effects also spilled over to other cement stocks - Grasim Industries gained 4.5 percent and Ambuja Cements was up 3 percent.

Nifty Bank was the biggest gainer among major sectoral indices, up more than 300 points. HDFC Bank (up 2.4 percent) was the leading contributor to Sensex' gains as analysts maintained their buy call on the stock with increased target price after stable earnings. Citi has maintained a buy call on the stock with increased target price at Rs 1,760 (from Rs 1,530) post earnings.

Axis Bank rose 2.55 percent ahead of earnings on Tuesday. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects nearly 60 percent fall in Q4 profit YoY. SBI gained 1.2 percent while ICICI Bank slipped 0.2 percent.

Housing finance company HDFC gained 1.6 percent while petrochemical major Reliance Industries was up 1.2 percent ahead of earnings due later today. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.)

Among others, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and GAIL were up 1-3 percent whereas Lupin lost 3 percent and Cipla fell 1 percent.

In broader space, Dilip Buildcon rallied 5 percent as Nomura initiated coverage with buy rating on the stock, saying the company is well placed to ride infrastructure capex on strong execution.

JHS Svendgaard surged nearly 12 percent on settlement of ongoing disputes with P&G India, which clears liabilities of Rs 206.2 crore while Lumax Industries spiked 12 percent on order from Maruti Suzuki to supply new age headlamps & rear lamps for Swift.