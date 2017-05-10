Economy-related sectors best bet for investors as Sensex hits fresh record highs

Indian markets finally broke out of a narrow range seen in the last 8 trading sessions and hit fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 300 points in trade to hit a fresh lifetime high of 30,271.60 while Nifty50 hits 9,400 for the first time ever.

The next big question in front of investors is what to do at current levels – sit on cash and deploy on dips or book profits?

For traders, a record high on markets is like music to their ears as they can carry forward their long positions; however, for investors, it could be a tricky situation as valuations already look stretched across stocks and sectors.

From an investment perspective, India is in a sweet spot and consolidation is part of any bull market. Some experts have even described it as a raging bull market. The fundamentals of the economy have been never better as this current USD 2 trillion economy is all set to double in the next 8 years which makes investing at a current level fairly attractive and even on dips.

This is not the time to cash out. However, partial booking of profits can be done and then buy more when markets correct further. Betting on winning sectors is likely to benefit investors the most.

Investors will be better off betting on stocks in sectors which are linked to the economy such as consumption, auto, construction, infrastructure, cement, banks, NBFCs etc. among others, suggest experts. The upside potential is huge for Indian markets.

“If we assume a growth rate at 6-7 percent and inflation of 4-5 percent that should give you a nominal growth rate of 11-12 percent. Going by the rule of 72, India could well hit USD 4 trillion mark even earlier than eight years,” Swati Kulkarni, Fund Manager, UTI AMC told Moneycontrol.com in an interview.

“In terms of overall opportunity, consumption, automobile, domestic cyclical sectors like construction, cement, retail banks etc. should be key beneficiaries,” she said. Kulkarni further added that in the next 6-7 years period, then your IT and pharmaceuticals should also come out of the current issues and current headwinds that they are facing.

A large part of the rally was led by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) especially when foreign investors were on a selling spree in the December quarter on hopes of a rebound in economic growth as well as growth in corporate earnings in next 2 years.

Analysis done by Deutsche Bank Markets Research shows that between January 2004 and April 2014 (prior to Narendra Modi government was sworn in), FIIs sold equities over 34 months and the MSCI India Index declined 30 times as the index declined over 88 percent.

However, since May 2014, FIIs have sold Indian equities for 13 months, but the MSCI India Index declined only 9 times and the decline in the MSCI Index was 68 percent. The reason for this moderation is the increase of domestic inflows into Indian equities, said the report.

A large part of the rally driven by DIIs is led by reform push by the Modi-government as well as consistent flows by retail investors by systematic investment plans (SIPs). Mutual funds’ equity and ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Scheme) saw aggregate net inflows of Rs 94 billion (USD 1.5 billion) in April 2017, Deutsche Bank said in a report.

This is more than twice the April 2016 inflows and 61 percent higher-than-past 12-month average. The trend is also interesting in the context of relatively lean seasonality for the April to June quarter.

On the macro front, a fall in commodity prices, a global macroeconomic situation makes India buy on dips market and not sell on rallies.

“India is a buy-on-dips market as it is trading at around the long-term mean on one-year forward valuations. Markets are not in an irrational euphoric phase. The reforms recently were undertaken viz., demonetization, GST (expected to be implemented on July 1, 2017) would bring about conversion of the informal economy to formal, thus improving the accountability, transparency and tax collection,” Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

"The earnings are expected to exhibit robust growth over the next couple of years as the formalization of the economy gathers pace. Rising demand will help enhanced capacity utilization and thus capital investments, green shoots of which are becoming visible gradually,” he said.

Sit on cash, and buy on dips

Some fund managers are finding hard to find stories which are attractive enough to be bought into. Many stocks are trading above their historical averages which make them slightly risky.

The liquidity-driven rally has kept investors longing for more so far in the year 2017. The Nifty50 rose nearly 13 percent and nearly 18 percent from December low of 7,900.

“There are some investment managers who see the present at a new era for India and that the size of the opportunities justifies any valuation. We are clearly not in that camp,” Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund said in a note.

PPFAS Mutual Fund is sitting on cash, cash equivalents, money market, arbitrage positions which amount to about 16 percent of the portfolio.

"Whenever we have cash, we do not force ourselves to invest if opportunities are not present. The work to identify opportunities continues at all points in time," said Thakkar. Even though valuation of some companies has hit the roof, he continues to remain excited by the bottom-up stock picks that we make or continue to hold.