Earnings preview: Titan may shine in Q4 as demonetisation impact slides

Moneycontrol Research

Post demonetisation, it was widely feared that India?s jewellery sector would be impacted adversely as sales almost came to a grinding halt. Titan?s latest statement, however, comes as a pleasant surprise. From the tone of communication, it appears that organised jewellers in general ? and Titan in particular ? have not only recouped lost ground, but also snatched some from unorganised counterparts. Titan aims to achieve new milestones with respect to sales and profits. Therefore, the Q4 numbers are expected to generate a lot of interest.

Challenges Faced In The Past

Titan?s jewellery segment faced stiff challenges during FY17 on account of volatile consumer sentiment, jewellery industry strike in response to excise duty imposition, demonetisation, and restrictions on cash transactions above Rs 2 lakh. Sale of watches, a consumer discretionary product, was affected too as a result of withdrawal of high currency notes from the system.

Measures Undertaken

On the jewellery front, a number of internal changes are expected to yield results. The company acquired majority stake in Caratlane (a jewellery e-commerce company) in a bid to remain relevant to the new generation. It focused more on studded jewellery variants that aid margin expansion. To achieve organic growth, it kept the momentum of store launches amid the macro uncertainty and increased GHS (Gold Harvest Scheme) enrolments/redemptions.

In order to penetrate deeper into the high spend wedding jewellery market, Titan introduced and promoted sub brand ?RIVAAH?.

Finally, completion of merger of the company?s ?Gold Plus? network of 29 stores with the Tanishq brand by the end of FY18 is likely to drive Titan?s margin growth forward.

The buoyancy in demand post demonetisation and initiation of cost control measures offer immense growth opportunities to the company. A higher GST rate for jewellery products, however, could play spoilsport.

In what could silence the critics of demonetisation, the company reported good recovery in sales of watches and spares in Q4FY17 across the trade and retail channels. Titan?s statement outlines a host of new initiatives in this segment as well. Apart from launching the Favre Leuba brand, four new watch collections were introduced under the Titan, Fastrack and Sonata brands to cater to buyers across age groups. Twenty-four ?World Of Titan? and 8 ?Helios? stores were set up during the last fiscal to bridge the demand-supply gap.

The eyewear business, which was bleeding for a while, appears to be coming back on track. A revival of turnover in case of sunglasses and 10 person retail sales growth in connection with prescription eye wear products in recent times indicate a positive turnaround in the top-line of the Titan?s eye wear segment, which was fairly subdued due to the closure of 12 ?Spexx? stores in FY17. The company added 59 ?Titan Eye Plus? stores in FY17.

The company targets growth beyond its jewellery and watches segments by aspiring to be a robust retail brand. In its endeavour to tap into India?s ethnic wear market, Titan began a pilot project for its Taneira brand. It also entered into a JV with Mont Blanc for sale of luxury products across India.

However, the 32 percent rally in the stock price in the last three months have more than made up for the weakness seen during the demonetisation days. At 51.8x FY17 projected earnings, the stock appears fully priced. However, given the shiny prospects, it will be difficult to take our eyes off Titan and investors should be watchful to catch the lows.