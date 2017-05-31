App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 31, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Earnings growth trend could be patchy; replace Colgate with Godrej Consumer: JP Morgan

The brokerage house continued to call for consolidation as valuations are turning rich and believes earnings growth trend could be patchy.

Earnings growth trend could be patchy; replace Colgate with Godrej Consumer: JP Morgan

The sharp 18 percent rally since the beginning of the year has taken the Nifty past 2017 base case target of 9,300 and tracking near bull case target of 9,600, Bharat Iyer of JP Morgan said.

The research house has been calling for the markets to pause for a breather over the last month, he added.

"The broad market, particularly midcaps have performed in-line with our call for consolidation and are flat, but the large caps have gone up a couple of percent, albeit with thin breadth," he said.

The brokerage house continued to call for consolidation as valuations are turning rich and believes earnings growth trend could be patchy.

"We replace Colgate with Godrej Consumer and drop Havells India. We re-align weights for India healthcare neutralising overweight stance on Sun Pharma and allocate higher weightage to Aurobindo Pharma given its better earnings visibility," Iyer said.

