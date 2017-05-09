Earnings growth to lead next leg of bull market; 4 stocks that can give up to 40% returns

Moneycontrol News

It looks like stars are aligned for India market to hit fresh highs. It has already rallied by about 14 percent so far in the year 2017 and about 18 percent from its December low of 7,900.

Some analysts are even calling this as a raging bull market because it didn’t start in 2017 or 2016, it started after the global financial crisis and since then there is no stopping.

"If we look at the Standard and Poor (S&P) which is the benchmark of equity trends around the world, we are 7.5 years into a straight-up bull market. So it is old by every definition, but the starting point was complete devastation after the financial crisis, so maybe this can be bigger and longer compared to an average bull market," Madhav Dhar, Managing Partner, GTI Capital Group said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"You need peak multiples on peak earnings for a big serious market top. We may be at a higher end of multiples but we are not even close to peak earnings. In fact, you could argue we are just off the bottom of the earnings cycle certainly in India," he said.

So, my short answer is that we are in a raging bull market and it is going to be recognised as such over the next year or so. And as the old saying goes, bull markets climb a wall of worry, added Dhar.

The current valuation does hint caution in the near term, but if investors are looking for an investment horizon of over three years then this is a market to be in because global liquidity remains strong, stable political climate, earnings are showing signs of recovery and renewed confidence of retail investors.

For the last three years, the frontline Nifty index has seen hardly any earnings growth. In the last 18 months, the market saw PE expansion for Nifty largely on the back of lower interest rates and a pick-up in nominal growth. The next leg of the bull market will be led by earnings growth now.

“We believe that the trend for the next 3 years is upwards. The next leg of the bull market will be driven by earnings growth as PE expansion based solely on the above to factors is approaching its fag end,” Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist, Edelweiss Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“When you invest with the horizon which is targeted towards wealth creation then pick up high-quality stocks and giving them ample time is the key. We are currently advising clients to stay invested but to review their portfolios for any black sheep,” he said.

For the short-term gyrations and uncertain events, investors are advised to activity use options position to ride out volatile corrections and use these phases to take advantage and buy quality stocks on dips.

We have collated a list of four stocks where different brokerages have initiated their coverage so far in the month of May. The target price is calculated based on last trading price as on May 8, 2017. The investment horizon is minimum 12-months:

Indo Count Industries: BUY | Target Price Rs 286 | Return 40%

Centrum initiates coverage on Indo Count Industries with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 286. Indo Count Industries Ltd (Indo Count) is one of India’s leading home textile manufacturing companies with a focus on the bedding segment.

Indo Count’s focus on innovative and value added products lead to EBITDA margin expansion (20% in FY16 compared to 5% in FY12). It has been generating free cash flows and the asset-light model has helped in maintaining a healthy balance sheet position (Debt/equity 0.5x FY16).

Indo Count is now looking at brand creation and expanding its geographic presence (in non-US and domestic markets). “We believe, focus on value-added products and better capacity utilization would help drive future business growth,” said the Centrum report.

Currently, Indo Count trades at 10x P/E on the FY19E basis. Centrum initiates coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a target price of Rs286, valuing it at 14x its FY19E EPS.

Future Retail: BUY | Target Rs 476 | Return 36%

Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 476. The company has brick-and-mortar stores with a strong presence through brands such as Big Bazaar, FBB and Easyday.

The upside is over and above the 182 percent upmove the stock has had since August 2016. Analysts at the firm attribute this upside potential to its brand equity, possible scale benefits post restructuring, entry into newer formats and improving return ratios.

Furthermore, it expects the company to be a key beneficiary of the growth of retail. “We expect the share of modern retail in India to reach 12 percent by FY20 (from 9 percent currently) and Future Retail will be a key beneficiary of the same. Within this, we expect the convenience store format to account for a larger share,” it said in its report.

Navin Fluorine International: BUY | Target Price Rs 3,500 | Return 13%

JM Financial initiates coverage on Navin Fluorine with a buy rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,500. Navin Fluorine (I) Ltd (NFIL) is one of India’s largest manufacturers of fluorochemicals with over five decades of experience in fluorination and a portfolio of more than 60 fluorinated products.

“Further, NFIL is the only Indian fluorochemical company to provide end to-end services from early stage research to India’s first high pressure, cGMP compliant fluorination facility. This places NFIL is in a unique position to partner global companies,” said the JM Financial report.

NFIL has focused on moving up the value chain thus also expanding margins. The brokerage firm initiates coverage on NFIL with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 3,500. The brokerage firm estimates FY17-19E earnings CAGR of 20 percent and value NFIL at 20x (1XPEG and DCF) FY19EPS of Rs 175.

Merck Ltd: Accumulate | Target Price Rs 1,179 | Return 7%

IDBI Capital initiates coverage on Merck Ltd with an Accumulate rating and a target price of Rs 1,179. Merck KGaA, the parent company of Merck India (EMER), headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany is one of the oldest pharmaceuticals and chemicals company which was founded in 1668 and got listed in 1981.

“We expect the EMER’s pharmaceuticals portfolio to grow in-line with the industry growth on the back of its flagship brands (Evion, Livogen, Polybion, Nurobion, Nasivion and Seven Seas),” said the IDBI Capital report.

We expect EMERs revenues/EBITDA/Adj. Net Profit to grow at a CAGR of 11.7%/23.3%/18.3% respectively over CY16-18E. However, with the rising ambiguity with regards to the NLEM lists, prescription guidelines, Demand Notices, we remain cautious on the stock in the near-term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.