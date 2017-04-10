Dr Lal, Rallis India & Ceat among 5 safe midcaps you can bet on

Moneycontrol Research

In our endeavour to hunt for quality with limited downside, we again resorted to our proprietary framework to identify some potential high quality ideas from the mid cap space. So what’s common to Dr Lal Path Lab, Grindwell Norton, Rallis India, Balmer Lawrie and Ceat?

All the five companies are mid cap (market capitalisation between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore) and have superior fundamentals (ROCE and ROE consistently above 15 percent for the past 3 years). Barring one, the remaining four have underperformed the markets’ rally in the past six months.

We like Dr Lal Path Lab, as the diagnostic business presents secular growth prospects, with low capital intensity. Over time, larger chains with established quality standards would gain market share from smaller players. At present, organized players account for close to 15 percent of the market. With its strong brand equity and regional expansion plans, Dr Lal Path Lab is in a vantage position to capitalise on this trend. Albeit the competitive headwinds, there are ample margin levers like concentrating tests in a few centres to free capacity, use of technology to improve productivity and negotiation on reagents as scale increases, in order to sustain the margin in the mid-twenties. The stock’s recent underperformance due to demonetisation-led weakness could present an opportunity for long-term investors.

Grindwell Norton, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain Group, is the number two player in India with an overall market share of nearly 25 percent (35 percent share in the organised space) in abrasives (bonded, coated and super abrasives) and ceramics (silicon carbide grain and refractories).

While the company has strong presence across the value chain, no major customer contributes more than 2 percent of its total sales. In the abrasives segment, Grindwell, together with Carborundum Universal, commands nearly 50 percent market share.

In the tough times of FY12-16, the abrasives business of the company managed to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent. With a strong balance sheet and near nil debt, any pick-up in manufacturing and industrial activity should be helpful as it would gain from pent-up demand and cyclical uptick in auto and industrials. The company leverages the expertise of its parent. New products from the parent’s portfolio stand at 30 percent of sales and there is room to garner market share in new categories.

Rallis India is a major agri-input player domestically with a presence in the agrochemicals space (nearly 7 percent market share) and seeds (through its subsidiary Metahelix, it commands a market share of 3 percent).

Notwithstanding the slightly subdued monsoon forecast, we are positive on the sector as the incremental steps taken by the Central and state governments to augment farm income and streamlining of farm benefits should augur well for these companies.

Rallis should outperform the domestic formulation industry due to increased product traction launched in the last couple of years, strong product pipeline and ramp-up in distribution network. The company has commenced shipment of pharma intermediaries that presents a bigger opportunity than agrochemicals in contract manufacturing. It is a debt-free company with robust return ratios. The revival in cotton crop on the back of increase in cotton prices post the shrinking of cotton acreage last year should help Rallis as well.

Balmer Lawrie is a mini-Ratna public sector company with significant presence in industrial packaging, logistics, travel & vacations, greases & lubricants, leather chemicals and refinery & oilfield services. It is the market leader in steel barrels, greases and oilfield services in India. The company’s logistics division is the profit driver with over 3 CFSs (container freight stations) in Nhava Sheva, Chennai & Kolkata and it offers a wide range of logistics solutions for ocean, air & road freight.

Its oils & lubricants unit has a growing retail presence with its Balmerol brand. It is also one of the oldest IATA-accredited travel agencies in India. Balmer Lawrie is a cash flow positive entity with superior capital efficiency and stable dividend yield. The company is looking to ramp up its logistics division with significant capex. It is setting up 3 cold chain facilities in Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Mumbai and a multimodal logistics park at Vishakapatanam port. With the government’s focus on agriculture and rural economy and introduction of GST, these moves should help augment growth.

CEAT, the flagship of the RPG group, is the fourth-largest tyre manufacturer in India in terms of revenue (12 percent market share). The company’s product portfolio spans the automotive spectrum; it offers tyres for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers, passenger cars, utility vehicles, trucks & buses and OTR (off-the-road) vehicles.

Until FY11, CEAT derived 60 percent of its revenues from the low-margin truck & bus (T&B) segment, while the higher-margin segments of 2W and PV (passenger vehicle) contributed just 14 percent, leading to multiple years of low margins and profitability and higher vulnerability to rubber price movements. In the past five years, CEAT has been focusing on more profitable categories like two-wheeler and utility vehicles.

The company is increasing reach, expanding capacity for higher-margin segments, extending its presence across OEMs and spending more on marketing & branding of 2W/PV. CEAT plans to double its capacity in its currently capacity-constrained PV segment and foray into the high-margin, export-focused off-highway tyres (OHT) business. The product mix should improve further, with revenue contribution of 2W/PV expected to increase from 38 percent to 49 percent over FY16-19E. This will partly insulate CEAT against rubber price volatility and help improve margins.

Markets globally are a tad uncomfortable with valuations, geopolitical uncertainty is growing due to Trump’s recent action in Syria and upcoming quarterly earnings season is also adding to volatility. Long-term investors could capitalise on the gyrations to build a portfolio of high quality mid-caps.