North Korea missile test spooks US markets; Dow drops 100 points; gold rises

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday, with the Dow losing more than 100 points, as North Korea's missile test over Japan escalated tensions with the United States, and President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.16 points, or 0.56 percent, to 21,685.24. The S&P 500 lost 15.85 points, or 0.648463 percent, to 2,428.39.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.68 points, or 0.85 percent, to 6,229.34.

Gold prices edged up 0.4 percent in early US trade.