Don't see significant risks for Indian markets now: Chris Roberts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chris Roberts of Asianomics Group shared his India strategy as well as the reason for being bullish on market.

BSE 500 is one of the strongest indexes, he said.

Finance stocks have led for quite some time in this cycle and will continue to lead, he believes.

13,500 on the Nifty is a long-term target and although we are long the Nifty from a pretty good level, our instruction is to take some profit just around 10,000 levels, said Roberts.

July-September in a lot of markets is the worst three-months holding period of the year. That is the window where the market may take a breather. “I do not think you are going to see anything in the way of a significant decline from this level. Although the market has done well, I don’t think it is ready to have a significant risk or move to the downside,” he added.

He expects to see new highs on the Nifty.

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have broken out from significant levels. This suggests that there is a long-term potential for the market to do better, he further mentioned.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.