Don’t see market overshooting 9700, advise caution on entry at current level: UBS

On a historic day when the market closed at record high levels, several experts raised concerns over the rally, its pace as well as the valuations.

In the current scenario, what should investors do? What should be their strategy to enter the market now?

Gautam Chhaochharia of UBS Securities advises caution on entry of investors into the market at current level. "Investors should be cautious on industrial stocks," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

For the Nifty, he does not expect the Nifty to overshoot the 9700-mark and said that so far, global reflation hope is aiding it.

Chhaochharia also stated that local inflows were supportive of the market and were driving the sentiments as well, adding that India was a high growth potential economy.

On sector-specific views, he felt that earnings from cement companies surprised on the upside and added that expectations for these companies were overly pessimistic. Meanwhile, he also expected IT stocks to perform well in the June quarter.

In the midcap space, Chhaochharia observed that the broader midcap universe was richly valued compared to the main indices. Among them, he likes the entertainment space, consumer durables.