App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 26, 2017 05:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Don’t see market overshooting 9700, advise caution on entry at current level: UBS

UBS Securities’ Gautam Chhaochharia asks investors to be cautious on industrials and capex stocks as well, but expects IT stocks to perform well in the June quarter.

Gautam Chhaochharia
Gautam Chhaochharia
Head - India Research | UBS

On a historic day when the market closed at record high levels, several experts raised concerns over the rally, its pace as well as the valuations.

In the current scenario, what should investors do? What should be their strategy to enter the market now?

Gautam Chhaochharia of UBS Securities advises caution on entry of investors into the market at current level. "Investors should be cautious on industrial stocks," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

For the Nifty, he does not expect the Nifty to overshoot the 9700-mark and said that so far, global reflation hope is aiding it.

Chhaochharia also stated that local inflows were supportive of the market and were driving the sentiments as well, adding that India was a high growth potential economy.

On sector-specific views, he felt that earnings from cement companies surprised on the upside and added that expectations for these companies were overly pessimistic. Meanwhile, he also expected IT stocks to perform well in the June quarter.

In the midcap space, Chhaochharia observed that the broader midcap universe was richly valued compared to the main indices. Among them, he likes the entertainment space, consumer durables.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.