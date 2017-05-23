Don’t hold too much cash; 5 factors which can help you pick right stocks in a bull market: Kamlesh Rao

Interview with Kamlesh Rao, MD, Kotak Securities

Moneycontrol News

If the opportunity of an upside is much higher than the risk of the downside, maximum monies should be deployed and that is what the state of the markets look like now, Kamlesh Rao, MD, Kotak Securities, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q) Indian market is trading at record highs – good news for investors, but does it spell trouble for fund managers? Some fund managers actually prefer to sit on cash and then deploy it on corrections. What is your strategy and why?

A) Fund managers actually get increased cash levels when markets are overheated because that’s when the investors enter the markets. It is a great strategy to sit on for some amount of cash and that’s what better fund managers do. But, at the current moment, the dilemma could be the most challenging.

All the macro factors indicate an upward trend and hence not having full monies deployed could fire back too. At this point in time, both fund managers, as well as investors, should have little cash and more monies deployed.

We firmly believe that if the opportunity of the upside is much higher than the risk of the downside maximum monies should be deployed and that is what the state of the markets look like, now.

If monsoons are good this year, there isn’t any other worrying factor that could impact the markets apart from the risk of geopolitical uncertainty of the world.

Q) How can investors pick companies which could become the next big thing on D-Street? Any top five factors or more to consider.

b) potential to grow earnings over a multi-year period and have c) sustainable competitive advantage. In addition to this, d) management track record is also crucial. But ultimately, investors need to be, and e) remain patient.

I think the following sectors may see reasonable growth over the next few years

A) Auto

B) Capital Goods and Infra,

C) Banks and NBFCs

Q) On the anniversary of Modi govt – where do you see Sensex and Nifty heading by the year 2020?

A) The macroeconomic fundamentals of India are strong. Besides this, we remain one of the fastest growing economies in the world today. The Modi government is committed to walking the reforms path. The demographic profile of India remains favourable, which should create demand for consumables and services.

On the liquidity side, Indian investors are looking at financial assets much more favourably as reflected by the consistent increase in fund flows into mutual fund schemes. Given these factors, we are broadly positive on the India growth story.

However, it must be noted that markets do not move in a linear fashion. Hence without ascribing any specific number, we believe that the markets should be substantially higher from current levels.

Markets prefer governments that provide stability and those that undertake reforms. If the outcome of 2019 elections is a stable and reform-oriented government, then markets would certainly respond positively, we believe.

Q) Equity is indeed the best asset class to be in if investors want to build their portfolio. But, do you think valuations look bit stretched and investors should take caution at current levels and then look at buying on dips?

A) Equity as an asset class has a track record of outperforming other asset classes. At the current levels, valuations are on the higher side of the range, but not in the bubble territory.

Having said that, for long-term investors, it is still a good level to build a portfolio. A staggered investing of small quantum will always prove beneficial in the long run as far as equity is concerned

Q) MF fund industry is flooded with flows right now. Do you see the trend continuing, and if yes what are the kind of estimates you are building for the next few years?

A) As compared to developed countries, Indian investors have traditionally been under-invested in financial assets. This is changing and there is a substantial headroom for the mutual fund industry to grow, we believe. We firmly believe that mutual fund inflows will grow consistently like the current year for the next 2-3 years

Q) What are the sectors which you think will drive the next leg of the bull market?

A) As mentioned above, Capital Goods and Infra, Banks and NBFCs and companies that will benefit from GST implementation and could do well in the coming years.

Q) Earnings growth remains one piece of the jigsaw puzzle which is still missing in the picture. If markets have to rally from here, it is a vital component. What are you factoring in your estimates?