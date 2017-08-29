Don't get lured by schemes with abnormal returns: Sebi

Securities market regulator Sebi has cautioned the youth against falling for any scheme promising abnormal returns, especially ponzi ones.

"Instead of going through allurement, investors are advised to go through terms and conditions of the scheme carefully before investing," Sebi DGM Surya Kant Sharma said today while delivering his keynote address at a seminar in Amar Nath Girls Degree college in Mathura.

At the regional seminar titled 'Investor's education', organised jointly by BSE and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) here, he stressed on proper investment and protection of investors from frauds.

He advised the students to keep details of schemes and agents for future reference, cautioning them against ponzi offerings to avert any financial loss.

The official also explained various government programmes, including Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna and Sukanya Samridhi Scheme. He asked participants of the seminar to opt for Atal Pension Scheme.

Sharma made out a case for educating the poor to avail of benefits from government schemes.

Summing up the seminar, Rekha Verma, Manager IDC, Sebi, advised investors, not to keep unused funds and rather develop the habit of investing money in saving and recurring schemes.