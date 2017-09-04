Dollar index falls amid North Korea jitters, disappointing US jobs data

Moneycontrol News

The dollar index fell close to 0.3 percent on Monday as investors were extremely jittery after North Korea test fired a nuclear war head on Sunday.

At 16.36 IST, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six currencies, was trading at 92.55. Intraday, it fell to a low of 92.44.

Investors around the world flocked to safe haven assets like gold, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. There was a noticeable ebb in global risk-on sentiment and most equity markets reacted accordingly.

The dollar was also under pressure because of lower-than-expected US jobs data, which revealed that only 156,000 jobs were added in August, as against a market expectation of 180,000. Unemployment crept up to 4.4 percent, slightly higher than the expected 4.3 percent.

The report published by the US Labour Department also suggested that the US Federal Reserve might now be less inclined to oblige with a hike in interest rates before the end of the year.

The nuclear test conducted by North Korea was to try and launch a nuclear war head attached to an intercontinental ballistic missile, which if successful, would arm it with the ability to strike places situated as far away as Alaska. Pyongyang claimed the test was a complete success.

In response, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with any country doing business with North Korea, which includes major economies like China and India.

In addition to this, US Secretary of Defence James Mattis said that North Korea could face a massive military response from both the US and its allies — South Korea and Japan — if they were threatened.

However, the Federal Reserve is still planning to start scaling back its balance sheet and drain some liquidity from the system, which could result in a dearth of dollars in the market. Analysts said that this could be a positive for the dollar in medium term, provided geopolitical tensions don’t blow the Fed’s plan askew.