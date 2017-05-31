Disruption era about to start! Cos that are ahead of technology curve will stand out as multibaggers

Companies that are ahead in this technology curve and/or invest towards it, are most likely to stand out as multi-baggers in coming times, Prasanth Prabhakaran, Sr. President & CEO, YES Securities (India), said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q) It looks like the market is on steroids. It has been hitting record highs since last two months. What are your estimates for Sensex or Nifty50 for December 2017?

A) We do not set targets for the broader indices. Overall, we feel that the markets are in a secular uptrend, fuelled by improving macros and their expected boost for corporate earnings and higher liquidity levels. Liquidity levels in the markets are high.

On the domestic front, liquidity is high, both with the funds as well as the insurance companies. For instance, the quantum of SIP coming into the funds is Rs 4,000 crore and all of this is being invested in the markets.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too have been focusing on India, given its attractive fundamentals and expectations. Although there are months wherein FIIs have pulled out funds on account of global events, DII flows have supported the markets. We expect this trend to continue and the flows to remain strong from a long-term perspective.

Q) You talked about disruptions in your presentation at the investor conference? Which sector will get impacted by such disruptions?

A) The major disruption that we have started to witness is the use of technology and analytics. We have already started seeing signs of it in most sectors, particularly in autos and auto ancillaries, banking, etc.

Therefore, companies that are ahead in this technology curve and/or are investing towards it, are most likely to stand out as multibaggers in coming times.

Q) What are key themes which you think could lead next leg of the rally?

A) There are a few themes that can be explored in the markets. These are a) consumption led by an improvement in real urban wages and revival in rural consumption; b) agriculture-related sector given the focus of the Government in improving both productivities as well as growth; c) infrastructure and d) Affordable housing.

Q) Even though the market is ignoring all the bad news, do you see any trigger points which could result in a sharp correction in the market?

A) As such, the only risk that we see in the markets are global geopolitical events. These could lead to knee-jerk reactions but given our market’s attractiveness on the global stage, they should recover relatively quickly post such reactions.

Q) What is your call on pharma and IT pack? The sector which was considered a defensive sector sometime back is soon losing its charm? What are your views?

A) Both sectors are facing very specific issues. If you look at IT, it is going through a phase of disruption which in turn would affect their deal pipelines as well as margins. The entire sector is moving towards a lower margin and lower growth scenario.

And if we account for this, the valuations do not look all that cheap from a near to medium term perspective. Pharma, on the other hand, is seeing issues on the regulatory front.

This combined with pricing controls, both in the developed markets as well as emerging markets and loss of market shares in key markets, makes the sector unattractive as a pack.

We believe investors need to take a stock-specific approach towards the sectors and look at those stocks that have a good execution history and have a healthy pipeline of drugs where they can get FDA approvals.

Q) How do you rate the March quarter earnings? Most analysts are factoring a growth rate of 15-20% by FY18-19. Do you agree with the estimates?

A) We think these estimates are fair if we factor in improvement on account of i) Economy on an upward trajectory (ii) pro-reform focus of the Government (iii) Government’s continued emphasis on reviving manufacturing sector through structural steps (iv) benign interest rates (iv) revival in rural consumption on the back of good monsoons (v) 7th Pay Commission payouts to give a further fillip to consumption-led growth.

Q) GST is now closer to becoming a reality. Do you think it will impact trading as well considering the fact that tax on financial services transactions will rise from the current 15% to 18% under GST?

A) We have seen in the past when the rates moved from 12% to 15% that demand for services adjusted back quickly after an initial reaction and then continued on an upward trend as seen in the PMI numbers for services.

Therefore, while there could be an initial knee-jerk response to another increase, we think in the long term, this would smoothen out and services should continue to trend upwards.