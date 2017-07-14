Did you know? Whenever Sensex rises 4,000 points, these 5 stocks mostly double

Moneycontrol News

As bulls went on a rampage again Thursday, the Sensex scaled a fresh all-time high of 32,000. But the index has taken nearly a decade to double.

On September 19, 2007, the Sensex crossed 16,000 mark for the first time. We split the past ten year period into durations in which the Sensex rose 4000 points each, and ran a query on BSE-listed companies that gave over 100 percent returns in each of these four timeframes.

The journey from 16,000 to 20,000 -- the first 4,000 point rise during the period -- was the fastest as the index took only 59 trading sessions.

We unearthed five stocks that doubled in three out of these four periods. Overall, during the last ten years, these 5 stocks -- Ordit Export, India Home Loan, Baid Leasing, Capri Global Capital and Solar Industries -- gave over 20 times returns.

During this ten-year Sensex journey, the top performers would have made you richer 400 times.