Derivative data points towards 9,500 on Nifty; 5 stocks which can give up to 16% upside

The Nifty has been consolidating in a narrow range post expiry. Overall derivative data indicates long rollover and most of the Nifty futures positions has been rolled with the average of 9,320 futures.

Derivative data indicates bullish scenario to continue after some consolidation. The Nifty has multiple strong supports at lower levels followed by 9,250, 9,200, 9,170, and 9,100.

In the May option contracts, we are seeing options open interest is building up in 9,500 calls and 9,000 puts, so the probable range for current expiry could be 9000-9500 with upwards bias.

On the technical front, 9,200-9,250 spot levels are strong support zone and the current trend is likely to continue towards 9,450-9,500.

Here is a list of top 5 stocks to buy based on technical parameters for the short term:

Power Grid: BUY| Target Rs 228| Stop Loss Rs 193| Upside 11%

The stock has been trading around its higher end of the range from the last two years. In recent past, pull back in prices has been seen from Rs208 levels and has taken support at its 100-days EMA around 190 levels and also well maintained above it.

In the past few sessions, upside breakout in prices has been witnessed above 200 levels. On daily charts, bullish flag pattern can be observed which can further move the prices towards north in upcoming sessions. Traders can accumulate the stock in range of 205-210 for the upside target of 228 with stop loss below 193

Titagarh Wagons: BUY| Target Rs 145| Stop Loss Rs 115| Upside 16%

A decent rally in prices has been seen from lower levels in the stock from 100 to 125 levels. In the past few sessions, a sudden rise in volumes along with the rise in price has taken stock towards 130 levels.

In current scenario cup & handle pattern has formed on the daily charts which is generally bullish in nature. On weekly charts as well prices are on verge of giving breakout above 130 levels.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs125-130 for the upside target of Rs145 with a stop loss below Rs115.

Britannia Industries: BUY| Target Rs 4,000| Stop Loss Rs 3,300| Upside 12%

The stock has made a double bottom pattern around 3100 levels on the daily charts and from there on bounced sharply towards 3400 levels in very short span of time.

Since then, the stock went into consolidation and traded in a very thin range of Rs 3,350-3,450 levels. However, last week, the stock has given consolidation breakout above its resistance levels of Rs3450 along with positive divergence in oscillators and once again seems to have resumed its uptrend.

The prices are well trading above its long and short term moving averages which provide rock solid support to prices going forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 3,550-3,600 for the upside target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss below Rs3,300.

City Union Bank: BUY| Target Rs 185| Stop Loss Rs 150| Upside 15%

After rallying from 130 to 165 levels, stock witnessed hefty profit booking at higher levels and prices retraced towards 140 levels. Since then smart recovery has been seen in prices as the stock has been forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily charts.

Last week prices gave a breakout above its key resistance level of 155 along with positive oscillators which indicate further rally in prices going forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 160-165 for the upside target of 185 with a stop loss below 150.

GSFC: BUY| Target Rs 143| Stop Loss Rs 115| Upside 14%

The stock has been trading sideways for the past few weeks in a range of 115-130. However, on the daily charts, the stock has formed a double bottom formation around 115 levels and has given a bounce from there towards 125 levels.

The short and long term moving averages on both the daily and weekly charts are also well supporting the prices indicating strength in the counter. Moreover, a sudden rise in volumes along with the rise in prices last week furthermore point towards bullish momentum to remain intact in coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 125-130 for the upside target of 143 with a stop loss below 115.

The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​