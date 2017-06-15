Deloitte audit vague on employee-member nexus in preferential access

Moneycontrol News

The forensic review of the NSE’s co-location facility by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has not been able to conclusively prove that some exchange employees may have helped trading members gain preferential access to the trading system.

“While there are indications of differential behaviour being shown towards few members by certain employees, we are not in a position to comment, on the basis of the review performed on whether this would amount to collusion/connivance. Also, we have not seen indications of employee involvement,” the Deloitte report said.

And yet, in the preceding page, the report goes on to say: “E-mails reviewed suggest that certain members such as IKM Investors and AB Financial Services may have received advice from someone within the exchange that there was an advantage in receiving market feeds on early logins to the Tick By Tick servers.”

The report said that it was possible for NSE to negate the advantage of connecting first by implementing a randomizer, which would randomly pick a connection to begin dissemination of data, rather than starting with the first in the queue.

“We came across documents that make us believe that the NSE IT team had an opportunity to address some known architectural issues of the platform. We were not provided documents or reasons for the same not being implemented,” the report said.

Trading members could connect to the trading servers through multiple Internet Protocol (IP) addresses assigned to them.

“However, there were some indications of preferential access where members of the NSE’s IT team specifically appeared to ask for certain members to be moved to specific servers, while denying others the same,” the report said.

One NSE employee told the Deloitte team that oral instructions for server allocations and other changes were often given to the team by seniors.

“He declined to provide this in writing and name any person in particular, hence we would like to term this information as hearsay,” said the report.