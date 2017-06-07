D-Street expects rate cuts soon! Top 12 stocks to buy post RBI monetary policy meet

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on expected lines kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.25 percent and lowered the inflation projection hinting at a less hawkish tone.

The MPC reduced the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) or the amount of bonds banks must set aside of total deposits from 20.5 percent to 20.0 percent of NDTL with effect from the fortnight beginning June 24, 2017

The RBI has cut its headline inflation projection to 2.0-3.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half, which is well below RBI's target range of 4 percent.

"The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 percent while supporting growth," the RBI said in a statement.

The D-Street is reading the policy as more dovish than expected which is already showing in the banking stocks. The Nifty Bank hit a fresh record high in the last minutes of trade, led by gains in Federal Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda etc. among others.

Most experts on D-Street expect the RBI to slash policy rates if not in the August meeting.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank said rate cut is unlikely in August after reading RBI policy announced on Wednesday.

Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting said interest rate cut is likely soon as there has been pressure from the North Block.

He feels the accommodative policy is on the horizon. Interim policy move is likely, maybe in July and not in August, he said.

We have collated a list of top twelve stocks from different experts which are likely to benefit from the dovish stance of the RBI:

Analyst: D K Aggarwal, Chairman, and MD, SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd

Ambuja Cements

The company has strong balance sheet and is consistently reporting steady performance on quarter on quarter basis due to healthy domestic sales.

The company expects with the government's continuous focus towards infrastructure development, affordable housing, smart cities, concrete roads and highways, coupled with remonetisation and the structural reforms pursued by the Union Government in the form of GST, the economy would return to a high growth trajectory.

With its continued operational excellence programs, combined with segmented marketing and value-added special cement products and building solutions, Ambuja cement is well placed to benefit from economic growth trajectory.

Ashok Leyland

The Company continued to outperform the CV industry and has made significant gains in market share and sales volume by focusing on innovation, intensive marketing strategies and network expansion.

Alongside implementing a considered business growth strategy, the company is rapidly establishing robust business processes across the organisation taking strides into the Digital Age.

After achieving its target to become one of the top five players in the bus market, the company is aiming to become one of the top 10 M&HCV companies’ in the next 2-3 years. To support this, the company will invest around Rs 500-600 crore every year into development of products and capacity.

ICICI Bank

Business performance of the bank such as domestic loan growth, overall corporate advances, retail loan growth, CASA ratio are continuously improving.

On the development front, it is increasing its presence across the country and in line with that during FY17, its total branch network and ATMS reached 4850 and 13882 respectively.

Moreover, the Bank would focus on fully leveraging existing resources and infrastructure. Further, it would also look at implementing additional cost optimisation measures during the year, while growing its retail franchise.

J Kumar Infraprojects

Strong balance sheet, low debt and healthy order book would give a strong base for the growth of the company. A higher capital expenditure on roads and railways would benefit the company in the near-term.

Moreover, the government’s focus on social and urban infrastructure would result in healthy order pipeline for the company. The management of the company expects 25 percent revenue growth from current level for FY18 due to high-margin projects in hand and also decided to bid for the only high-margin project which would bode well for its finances in the long run.

JK Tyre & Industries

The company has good fundamentals and the management is focusing towards the reduction of its debts. It has a first-mover advantage in introducing cutting edge technology.

The plants are world benchmarks in water consumption with zero waste, 36 per cent of its energy consumed is renewable. It is a high-recall and trusted brand since last four decades.

The company is in expansion mode and is about to complete its Chennai plant. The company has made an investment of Rs4,500 crore from establishing a state-of-the-art all radial plant in Chennai to brownfield expansions across facilities and finally acquisition of new facilities of Cavendish.

Analyst: Vaibhav Agrawal, Head of Research and ARQ, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd.

Dewan Housing

Backed by healthy capital adequacy and increasing demand for home loans DHFL’s loan book is expected to report 20 percent loan growth over next two-three years.

DHFL has replaced high-cost bank loans with the NCDs raised and it will continue to reduce its dependence on banks as its source of funding. This should help it maintain its NIM of 2.9%- 3.0%.

The recent capital received via stake sale should also aid to the net interest margin (NIM). We expect the company’s loan growth to remain 20 percent over the next two years and earnings growth also is likely to be more than 20 percent. The stock currently trades at 1.5x FY2018E ABV. We have a Buy rating on the stock.

Maruti Suzuki:

The current lower interest scenario is helping entire automobile segment. This along with the strong consumption trend and a line up of the new models is expected to benefit Maruti Suzuki which has the highest market share in the PV segment.

Its models are BS IV compliant hence it will not face any problems in shifting to BS IV standards. We believe that that can give a meaningful upside from the current levels.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB):

KVB had a fairly strong loan CAGR of 14.9 percent over FY11-17.However, FY17 was the year of consolidation and loan book grew by only 4.7 percent.

We expect loan growth to pick up to 11 percent over FY17-19. Deposit growth is expected at 9% during the period. KVB’s slippages remained high during FY17 and hence GNPAs percentage went up to 3.58 percent vs. 1.3 percent.

However, a large part of the troubled accounts has been classified as NPAs and hence gradually we expect the asset quality to improve.

We expect the bank to post a strong loan book & earnings CAGR of 11 percent and 22 percent over FY2017-19E. We recommend Buy on the stock.

Mahindra Lifespace (MLF):

MLF has 13 projects under implementation across cities. MLF has exhibited fast completion of projects compared to others. Sales cycle in ~65% of projects is faster than execution cycle, contrary to industry trends.

This fast execution and sales are optimal, as it helps MLF in revenue recognition, Inventory cycle (better than Oberoi, DLF), cash flows and profitability.

The company is expected to see improvement in company’s fundamentals with lower interest rates, strong earnings growth visibility and long-term growth outlook. The stock at current valuations of 1.0x FY2017E P/BV looks attractive and we have a Buy on the stock.

Analyst: Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan

SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) is the only PSU bank which is ahead of the curve on NPA recognition and provisioning. Recent QIP will help increase Capital Adequacy and increase the book value. Core operating performance is on the mend.

Hero MotoCorp

The monthly data of sales shows improvement. Lower interest rates and better monsoon would be a positive trigger for the stock as rural market contributes more than 50% of the sales.

Mahindra & Mahindra:

The Q4 results were better than consensus estimates. Tractor outlook looks positive. M&M stock is 30% cheaper than Maruti, therefore the risk reward is good for investment.

Godrej Industries

Indirect play on Godrej Properties and Consumer. Listing of Agrovet to be positive. Other businesses are available at steep discount.

