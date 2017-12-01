Credit Suisse is upbeat on Indian markets post Q2 GDP data

After cheering the positive GDP data in the opening hours, benchmark indices gave up all the gains, with the Sensex trading in the red zone.

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after goods and services tax (GST) kicked in from July 1.

Data released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the GST-induced supply shock may have eased considerably, helping a rebound in the broader economy.

Companies and traders had emptied out inventories to carry over as little old stock as possible into July, triggering an unexpected mid-year pre-GST “sale” season on many products at heavy price markdowns. This large scale inventory clearance had caused an economy-wide slowdown, pulling down overall growth to a 13-quarter low of 5.7 percent.

Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1 percent, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6 percent in April-June.

But, brokerage house Credit Suisse is upbeat about the Indian market’s prospects going forward. Alexander Redman at Credit Suisse believes that Indian equities are poised to begin outperforming again and will reverse their underweight stance on the market to 15% overweight. He has turned constructive on the near-term investment case for Indian equities.

Going forward, he expects the outlook for credit growth to improve with the PSU bank recapitalisation, while the macro-environment should remain supportive with further monetary easing.

Meanwhile, in case of rupee, he is relatively sanguine on short-term prospects for the currency.

The global research firm Credit Suisse also observed that the growth was in line with the view that investment growth should accelerate. Further, a weakness in government spending was offset by stronger fixed investments and exports.