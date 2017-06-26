Countdown to GST! Mount 10K in sight, as short term pain is priced in: HDFC Securities

The implementation of GST has caused disruption the world over, so India is not going to be an exception, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q) The biggest fear for the markets could be June quarter numbers as the most experts feel that it could carry some burden of GST impact? What are your views? And if that is the case, do you see markets hovering in a tight range for the next 2 months?

A) The markets are aware that the impending changes in tax laws are impacting trade. Traders are busy clearing inventories, but may want to replenish them in the new regime. Similarly, manufacturers are offering discounts on existing stocks. It may so happen that sales may rise at the trader’s level, but profits would decline.

Manufacturers may suffer unless traders bite the bait. We could witness increased sales in trade in June, but July could create transport bottlenecks, as everyone gets into a replenishment mode.

The markets do not fear the June quarter results. The biggest worry for the markets is the state of readiness of the trade and industry to implement the new regime.

The implementation of GST has caused disruption the world over, so India is not going to be an exception. The markets know this, and so it is factored in the price.

But, if there is chaos beyond what is factored in, the markets may slip. But, it is definite that by the time investors realise that the GST implementation has overcome its initial hiccups, the recovery in the markets will be so swift that the Nifty could zoom past the 10K mark in a jiffy.

Anyone with more than a one-year horizon should confidently buy on dips. Some of the global investment banks raised their target for Nifty for December 2017, but it is not that large, which leaves limited room for upside.

The Government will have the option of reducing taxes, increasing infrastructure spending, or both. The successful implementation will change the orbit for our markets. Just consider this. Even without the GST, the World Bank expects our per capita GDP to rise to USD 2100 from the current USD 1750.

Better demographics and a decreasing percentage of the dependent population would work wonders on our consumption patterns. The Nifty level will merely be a function of this number.

Q) Some global investment banks have raised their target for Nifty for December 2017, but it is not that much, which leaves limited room for an upside. What is your call on the markets for the year end, and do you also have a specific target for the Nifty or Sensex?

A) India’s benchmark Nifty is up by about 18 percent YTD and now trades at 18x 1-year forward or 20 percent premium to the last 10-year average.

Higher inflows are the reason for premium valuations. The key risk is the possible reversal of FII inflows, and/or much higher equity raising than anticipated (equity offerings expected of USD 17bn/year, which is more than double that of FY17, and the highest in this decade).

However, for the first time in a decade, the world is ‘relatively’ minus major headwinds. It is moving from synchronous monetary expansion to synchronous fiscal expansion.

The US deficits have traditionally been good for emerging markets. A reflationary world economy is good for commodities and earnings. India remains one of the best placed domestic growth stories.

A favourable demographic profile, being on the curve of developing status (and improving per capita income and productivity) and large consumer base domestically are all known advantages. A relatively low level of private corporate debt is an added advantage.

While India is unlikely to remain insulated from ongoing adverse global developments, it is likely to outperform its EM peers. Liquidity has been abundant across the globe.

In case we see this liquidity being withdrawn towards the end of the calendar year, we could witness some sell-off in the equity markets globally.

We think that in the backdrop of uncertainties on the speed of local growth, global emerging policies and interest rate moves across the world, a correction or sideways move for a few weeks/months can be expected. However, we think the markets are headed higher in CY17.

Whether this happens after a reasonable time and value correction starting June 2017, or we go straight up after a brief fall, will be known only later. Global geopolitical event/s and strong signs of liquidity withdrawal are the main risks currently.

The broadly accommodative monetary policy stance of Central Banks across the globe has resulted in resilience to geopolitical events, and funds keep chasing returns across the globe resulting in apparent stretching of valuations (looked at from the traditional perspective).

Q) Fund managers reduced their weight in IT stocks in the month of May. Well, the trend has been declining from May 2016. The weight MF in the IT sector in May 2016 was 9.7%, to 6.8% in May 2017?

A) The IT sector has faced various headwinds in the last few quarters. Anyway, this sector was over-owned at one point, and hence what we are seeing now is a mean reversal.

The issues plaguing the sector could take some more time to be resolved. Meanwhile, these stocks will be value buys, rather than growth buys.

Q) Top five stocks which could turn out to be multi-baggers in the next 2-3 years and why?*

1) HCG

Promoted by doctors: Dr B S Ajai Kumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCG, has about 35 years of experience in the field of oncology and manages 20 cancer care centres across Asia. HCG is promoted by doctors, and they hold 25 percent stake in the company, with institutions holding 60% stake. Net D/E 0.4x.

Focused player: It derives 90 percent of its revenues from oncology and multispecialty hospitals, and the balance from the Milann Fertility. The key clusters for oncology are Karnataka (48%), Gujarat (29%), East India (8%), and others (15%) in India.

Asset-light model: HCG’s asset-light approach with a focus on partnering has made its business model capital-efficient and scalable. The company operates most of its comprehensive cancer centres (CCC) on a lease/rental basis, investing only in the equipment.

2) Coromandel International

Coromandel is a flagship company of the Murugappa Group, and a subsidiary of E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited (EIDP), which holds 60.8% stake. The company's business divisions include Fertilisers, Speciality Nutrients, Crop Protection and Retail. It offers various products in the Fertiliser segment, including Nitrogen, Phosphatic and Potassic in various grades.

Coromandel is mainly into two segments - Fertilisers and Agrochemicals. The Fertiliser segment contributed 86% to FY17 revenues, and ~62% to EBITDA. Chemicals remain more profitable, with a 38% contribution to overall EBITDA.

Coromandel remains best placed, owing to long-term drivers such as (1) Rising share of NPK (2) Growing non-subsidy business and (3) Backwards integration of phosphoric acid. (4) Plans to increase the proportion of the high-margin agrochemicals business in the sales mix.

3) M&M

The company has 40% market share in the Tractors segment, and 30% in the UV segment. We expect 10% volume CAGR in Non-farm vehicles and 11% volume CAGR in Tractor sales over FY17-19E. We forecast 12% revenue CAGR and 17% PAT CAGR; and 80bps margin expansion over FY17-19E

4) Quess Corp

Quess Corp is a staffing company engaged in the several business verticals i.e. People & Services, GTS, IAM and IFM. It is the third-largest general staffing company in India by a number of employees (People & Services) (56.6% revenue) (5% Margin).

It is also the largest IT staff augmentation provider in India by a number of employees (GTS) (26.8% revenue) (~7% Margin). The share of the domestic business is 85%, and international is 15%.

We expect Quess to post 23.7% revenue CAGR along with an 180bps margin surge to 6.8%. Strong revenues and operating performance would lead to 43% PAT CAGR over FY16-19E.

5) Kotak Mahindra Bank

Post the ING Vysya bank integration (and demonetisation disruption), we sense KMB is at the cusp of high growth. All levers are in place: Healthy Tier I (15%+, without factoring a likely fund raise), its recent mass digital thrust, wider spread and an impeccable fix on asset quality.

Consequently, RoAA will improve ~22bps to ~1.9% over FY17-19E (after the 27bps rise in FY17), led by steady NIMs, and robust fee growth. We have a positive stance on Kotak Bank, given continued business momentum, improving CASA proportion, superior NIM, upward fee trajectory and stable asset quality performance. A clean balance sheet and strong growth prospects give confidence.

Q) What is your call on OMCs?

A) The international scenario of crude paints a positive picture for oil marketing companies.

Crude oil has not been able to cross the USD 50 a barrel mark, even after the OPEC extended its production cut of 1.8 million barrels a day by nine months to March 2018. In fact, it even collapsed to its 2017 high on 14th June, as there is no reduction in inventories.

While the battle between the Sheikhs and Shale continues, to quote BP’s Dudley, the OPEC’s own exemption given to Nigeria and Libya is not helping matters. The duo accounted for a 3, 52,000 increase in production in May.

But, in the near term, oil marketing companies could face some headwinds. Last year, the June quarter saw large inventory gains by the OMCs, which pushed profits higher. So the Q1 results could be poor, as this year those gains are not present. So they could be considered after the results are out.

Within the space, IOC and BPCL could do better, as they will have new capacities coming up in the second half. Interestingly, OMCs face no immediate threat from private players like Reliance, as they have really worked hard on the ground to thwart any potential competition.

In 2006-07, private sector retailers gained 10% market share, which petered off as crude prices rose. But the OMCs have learnt their lessons. They have since doubled their pumps to 56,000, and automated 40% of them. While the game of the private sector gaining market share from the public sector will play out here as it has in the banking space, it will take a lot of time.

Q) AUM for MFs dipped a little bit in the month of May, but equity funds hogged the limelight. Do you think the trend is here to stay even though a risk to reward ratio might not be favourable especially for investors investing directly into markets?

A) We need to step back and look at the larger picture. While mutual funds have seen an outflow of Rs 40,711crore in May, equity and equity-linked schemes have witnessed an inflow of Rs 10,790crore. Equity mutual funds added over 6.5 lakh folios in May, taking the total number of folios to an all-time-high of 3.35 crore.

The trend of increased attention and interest in mutual funds is here to stay. In fact, it will slowly increase. According to AMFI, Mutual Fund Systematic Investment (SIP) inflows grew by 7% or Rs315 crore in May on a monthly basis, receiving Rs 4,585crore in May, against an inflow of Rs 4,270crore in April. It was Rs 2000cr in 2015.

The number of SIP accounts has surged by 40% this year. Besides, in a regime of low interest rates, the investor’s fancy for fixed return debt instruments will decline.

The recent drive on black money has curtailed options for investors where they could put their cash to use in real estate, gold and FDs.

We see accelerated growth in the fancy for equities, as returns are tax-free if held for more than a year. Besides, rising income levels would mean that more money comes into the system than ever before.

Q) Apart from theme Bharat or economy related theme, do you see any other theme dominating D-Street in the next 5 years?

A) Mid and small caps will keep throwing up surprises in stock moves owing to their small size/base, faster adjustment to emerging changes, financial and operational restructuring, corporate announcements including mergers, demergers, hive-offs, turnaround, asset value unlocking etc.

These companies can be from various sectors like Hospitality/Realty, Fertiliser/Pesticides, Engineering/Contracting, Auto ancillaries, Consumer durables, jewellery, BFSI etc

Q) What is your call on PSU banking stocks which are hogging limelight? Do you think it is a matter to rejoice or something to worry about? The proceeding could be a long-drawn process and the some of the PSU banks are functioning they might be eating into their own deposits?

A) PSU Banks are facing challenging times. With the exception of a couple of them, they have stopped growing their advances book owing to a legacy of NPAs and insufficient capital adequacy. The banking sector is saddled with NPAs of over Rs 8 lakh crore, of which Rs 6 lakh crore is with PSU banks.

The resolution of non-performing loans is likely to require significant haircuts if the re-priced loans are to attract attention from private investors and asset reconstruction companies.

The provision coverage ratio for the system will have to rise from 37-43% of stressed loans to 55-60% post the reference to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code unless the RBI comes out with fresh provisioning norms for such cases to give relief to lenders.

Provisioning cost for corporate lenders could fall from the high 270 bps in FY17 but still be a high~170 bps in FY19 due to the requirement of meeting shortfall in provisioning against the past NPAs, high levels of watch list assets resulting in pressure on RoE etc, justifying the discount in valuations to retail lenders.

Q) Is there a shorter way of filtering quality stocks, something like 5-point check for investors who want to invest directly in equity markets?

A) P/E ratio as compared to peers, CAGR growth in sales, EBITDA and PAT over three and five years, the trend of RoE, dividend yield and trend in institutional participation are five things that investors could use as initial filters for shortlisting stocks.

The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.