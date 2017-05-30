Concor, Titan, TVS Motor, Voltas among top 4 stocks on ‘SELL’ list: Sanjeev Prasad

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market has already risen over 17 percent so far in the year 2017 and many stocks are trading at valuations which are above long-term averages.

Kotak Institutional Equities selected their top ‘sell’ ideas from among 90 stocks where they have a ‘negative’ rating. “We find the valuations of Concor, TVS Motors, Titan Company and Voltas most egregious in the context of their fundamentals,” Sanjeev Prasad, Senior Executive Director & Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

“We exclude our perennial ‘favorites’ in the cement sector noting the pointlessness of arguing about the valuation of commodity stocks with mediocre RoEs, trading at over 3X BV,” he said.

Concor: High P/E and P/B and low RoE is an unattractive valuation

Container Corporation of India (CCRI) stock trades at 31x FY2019E earnings per share (EPS) and 3.1x BV despite likely return on equity (RoE) of 10 percent.

Our EPS and RoE estimates are inflated by export benefits (18% of pre-tax profits), which will expire in FY2020. The stock has gone up 20 percent since early April 2017 when certain press reports speculated about a 15-17% volume growth in 4QFY17.

However, 4QFY17 volumes grew 8.4 percent and revenues declined by 2.3 percent. On a like-for-like basis including export incentives in both FY2016 and FY2017, FY2017 revenues, EBITDA and PBT declined 5.3%, 6.8% and 9.8%. The stock is up 27 percent in the past three months.

Titan: GST implementation may or may not be positive

Titan Company stock trades at 33x FY2019E EPS in line with most other consumer stocks despite significantly lower RoEs. The market is hopeful about a rapid demise of the unorganised gold jewellery industry post the implementation of GST.

However, any adverse GST rates and strict implementation will hurt gold demand, in our view. Given the industry’s ingenuity in circumventing government rules, Kotak believes that the government should (1) exempt ‘paper’ gold (gold bonds) completely from tax, (2) tax bullion at a rate of 5 percent and (3) tax jewelry overall at 12 percent GST or making charges (service) separately at 18 percent GST.

TVS Motor: Stock price is factoring in unrealistic volumes and margins

TVS Motors (TVSL) stock trades at 38x FY2018E EPS and 32x FY2019E EPS. TVSL would need to (1) sell an unrealistic number of two-wheelers by FY2027 (10.5 mn) and FY2032 (21 mn) at (2) much higher margins (11%) versus FY2017 levels (7.1%) to justify its current EV (see Exhibits 4 and 5).

Voltas: Value creation in the consumer appliances business even before any investment

Volta's stock trades at 30x FY2018E EPS and 28x FY2019E EPS. The market is ascribing about Rs60 bn (VOLT stock is up Rs90 since 4QFY17 results) as the value of the JV versus planned investment of Rs6.8 bn and market capitalization of Rs141 bn and Rs150 bn of Crompton and Whirlpool.

The market has conveniently ignored the fact that the new JV may lead to more competition, which may depress the high profitability and returns in the sector and has ascribed value to the new JV without detracting any from the incumbents’.

“We are less concerned about volume growth and more about potential pricing and profitability pressures are given our expected changes to the structure of the industry—(1) more competition, (2) possible disruption to distribution ‘moat’ of the incumbents and (3) formalization of the economy,” said the Kotak Institutional Equities report.