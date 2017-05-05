Andrew Holland: Complacency very high in market; see earnings pickup in 2018

Sounding a caution on the market, Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Cap Alt Strategies said complacency in the market is very high at the moment. While France is off the table, issues in North Korea continue to linger.

“You will get bouts of volatility, which you haven’t seen in equity yet,” Holland told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Having said that, he is not very negative. “Valuations are a risk. But you can live with it if the earnings see a pickup, which will happen in 2018 and not this year,” he said. He observed while global markets too had risen on liquidity, earnings of a few companies in developed markets were also good. That was supporting the valuation there.

On a sector-specific basis, Holland is not looking to buy public sector undertaking (PSU) banks yet. “I don’t see value in PSU banks….it is not making sense to me now, unless ordinance is a bigger game changer,” he told the channel. He prefers private banks over PSUs.

Meanwhile, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are yet to see a pickup as yet problems from demonetisation still exist. “We haven’t seen a V-shaped recovery post demonetisation,” he said.

He likes consumer goods and construction companies as he is a big believer of affordable housing. Among midcaps, he does not have a broad-based approach as GST, a potential disruptor to the economy, will hit mid and small caps.