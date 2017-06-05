App
Jun 05, 2017 10:52 PM IST

Committee to address lacuna in corporate governance standards: SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi

After taking charge as SEBI Chairman, Ajay Tyagi in an interview to Moneycontrol talks about the recently set up corporate governance committee which is aimed at improving standards of corporate governance of listed companies.

Committee to address lacuna in corporate governance standards: SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

In his first interview after taking charge of Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), Ajay Tyagi talks to Moneycontrol about the recently set up corporate governance committee which is aimed at improving standards of corporate governance of listed companies.

Q: What future do you see for the international financial services centres (IFSC) after the launch by BSE and now that NSE is also planning to follow suit?

A: With more and more products getting cleared, naturally the turnover is increasing. In the month of May, the daily turnover was USD 45 billion per day. So, they have a very bright future. With government of India, government of Gujarat and all regulators being committed to see that first project of this type as a success, I am sure it will be successful.

Everything takes time because you have to be liberal but still you have to be cautious that as a regulatory oversight that we move step by step in the right direction. So, I think they are moving in the right direction. I am very sure they will do very well in coming future.

Q: You formed the corporate governance committee on Friday, will it look at earlier cases also?

A: It will look at the whole system of how corporate governance is. There are lot of lacuna and shortcomings, how to make it more effective and at the same time which is pragmatic. That is how stakeholders in the committee is a mix of industry and all type of stakeholders, law firms, proxy firms, to make it a practical thing but it’s definitely much more strengthened, it needs much more tightening.

