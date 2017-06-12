COMMENT: Poll results show the return of pragmatism in UK, France

Two elections on either side of the Channel that separates the United Kingdom from mainland Europe have injected a welcome dose of pragmatism into politics that threatened to veer too far to the Right, even if their impact on economies and markets is still uncertain.

In the UK, a post-election YouGov poll suggested that 48 percent of people felt that Theresa May should quit, implying that though the electorate gave the Conservatives a small edge over a resurgent Labour party, the mandate was certainly not for May. Internal strife among the Tories seems to be rearing its head, with various names being floating for the top job, including Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd and David Davis; there is also apprehension that if another election happens in the near-term, the Labour Party, under the far Left leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, will win.

As the Tories try to stitch together an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party, Labour is positioning for a possible election early next year. Uncertainty not only springs from the political instability but also the fact that a coalition government would lead to a revised terms for Brexit negotiations.

Michael O’ Sullivan, CIO of International Wealth Management of Credit Suisse, told Moneycontrol in a chat: “In terms of the Brexit negotiations, which start in a week or so, the weakened position of Theresa May means that the UK/Tories may feel it easier to channel Brexit through one of the often discussed templates, such as the Norwegian model, rather than try to strike a more ”bespoke” deal, as Liam Fox and David Davis have put it.”

The Norwegian model has been highlighted as the one of the better options for being outside the E.U. while continuing to enjoy single market access. It provides free movement and obliges the state to make a financial contribution and to accept the majority of the EU laws. On the negative side, however, it does not provide any say over EU rules. But the core issue still remains whether a version of such a model is possible that also achieves the objectives of reducing EU immigration and the state’s financial contribution.

Norwegian model or not, the revised stance for Brexit talks is expected to be very different from the hard line taken by Theresa May so far. But the issue is not even stance, it is the increasing likelihood of even lengthy and disorderly negotiations.

In neighbouring France, Emmanuel Macron’s relatively young party is on course to win the parliamentary election by majority, positioning it to implement key reforms. After the Brexit referendum and the Trump election, every poll in the developed world has been seen as a litmus test of anti-establishment, right wing sentiment. The Dutch election outcome was the first sign that the lurch to the Right was beginning to reverse. The French presidential election and the electoral snub to May point towards a more reasonable, conciliatory world. In that sense, it provides a pragmatic political context in which markets and monetary policy can work.

Giles Keating, Chair, Werthstein Institute said, “Pragmatism rules. In the UK, the right-leaning Brexit wing of the Tory party now has to accept a "softer" Brexit... the victorious Davidson (Scottish Tories) talks about "open Brexit".. it's some kind of compromise between hard and soft. In France, Macron is on course for a landslide victory in parliament.. and the right-wing National Front maybe won't even get the 15 seats needed to join committees.”

Coming to the European Central Bank’s stance last Thursday: It marked an important departure. The bank’s president Mario Draghi removed the reference to further policy rate cuts and raised the growth outlook. So at one end, ECB tacitly admitted that the deflation risk was over and confirmed improving growth prospects. The tone is still dovish with a forecast of low inflation and there is no mention of tapering. So stimulus shall continue in near term but the change in the assessment of the economy sets the scene for the timing for the removal of the stimulus. Meanwhile, OECD, in its latest outlook report, increased the Euro-zone’s growth forecast to 1.8% for 2017 and 2018 (from 1.6% each) which among others is supportive for the euro.

In the UK, however, Sterling is expected to remain volatile and may edge lower in coming days. Increased policy risk in terms of the outlook for fiscal policy, investment and Brexit can further weigh on business and consumer confidence. In such a scenario, BoE is also likely to remain dovish though there is a risk for elevated inflation seeping from currency depreciation.