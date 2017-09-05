Co-location server case: NSE bars OPG Securities for six months

Moneycontrol News

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has suspended stock broking firm OPG Securities for six months, for not adhering to the stock exchange’s rules for logging on to the trading system.

OPG Securities is the centre of the ‘co-location controversy’ on the NSE, in which some brokers who had availed of the server co-location facility, got preferential access to the exchange’s trading system. These brokers had somehow managed to connect to the exchange’s back-up server, and hence could access the price feed faster, giving them an advantage over other brokers.

"OPG Securities will be suspended for six months as Trading Member of all segments of this Exchange with an immediate effect after observance of necessary formalities and any other prescribed procedural requirements. Communication to this effect has been issued to the Member," NSE Spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

In February this year, the NSE’s Disciplinary Action Committee had issued a show cause notice to OPG Securities, asking it to explain why it had logged on to the secondary server despite several warnings.

OPG moved the Delhi High Court, claiming that it had not been warned, and challenged NSE to give proof of the warning letters. The case is still going on.

NSE has given personal hearing 11 other brokers that were named in the same report in co-location case.

A forensic review of the NSE’s co-location facility by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has shown that OPG Securities was able to consistently connect to the exchange’s trading system ahead of other trading members. The Deloitte report says that this would “not have been possible without the knowledge of the NSE team”.

“In 2012, TBTCOLO21 was most frequently the first POP server to connect to the Primary Data Centre. NYCE Securities and OPG Securities connected first to this server 85 and 83 times respectively during the year,” said the Deloitte report.