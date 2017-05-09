Closing Bell: Markets end on a flat note; IT & midcaps gain, PSU banks fall

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks ended a rangebound trading session on a very flat note, with the Nifty managing to close above 9300-mark.

The Street witnessed muted activity, but there was action on the stock-specific front, thereby pushing up select sectors. For instance, metals space continued its gain along with information technology (IT) as well as midcaps. The indices gained 0.77 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty underperformed during the day’s trade as investors could have looked to book profits from public sector undertaking (PSUs) banks.

The Sensex closed up 7.10 points at 29933.25, while the Nifty ended up 2.80 points at 9316.85. The market breadth was narrow as 1,481 shares advanced against a fall of 1,356 shares, while 166 shares were unchanged.

Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and IOC were top gainers on both the indices, while Hero MotoCorp, Lupin and Indiabulls Housing Finance lost the most.

In precious metals, gold recovered marginally on fresh buying by local jewellers, rising Rs 20 to hit Rs 28,570 per 10 grams, aided by a firm global trend. Silver, on the other hand, continued its slide on slack demand from industrial units and coin makers.

The rupee ended the session at 64.62 against the US dollar. The currency had closed at 64.30 on Monday.

Traders attributed the slight rebound in gold prices to a better trend overseas and fresh buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market.

"Good corporate results, sanguine government’s reforms and good domestic inflows are maintaining buoyancy in the market. But a lack of confidence is leading to profit-booking, which is evident at the higher level. Weaknesses in Indian rupee & further selling from FIIs who are net sellers till month can be important factors going ahead," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services in a statement.

Meanwhile, global markets were mixed based on their domestic cues.

Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday as the market ran out of steam after rallying to a 17-month high on Monday, though it was supported by the yen languishing at a near two-month low against the dollar.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.25 percent to 19,843.00. The index remained in reach of 19,929.48, its highest level since December 2015 reached on Monday when Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France, improving investor risk sentiment.

European markets were moving higher during mid-morning deals on Tuesday, supported by an upbeat session on Wall Street and a stabilization in commodity prices.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.44 percent with almost all sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

ABB India touched 52-week high of Rs 1,578, as it closed over 9.71 percent Tuesday post March quarter (Q1) numbers. The company's Q1 net profit was up 3.2 percent at Rs 88.2 crore against Rs 85.5 crore, in the same quarter last year. Total income of the company increased 9.2 percent at Rs 2,318.8 crore versus Rs 2,123.6 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of Godrej Consumer Products touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,956.20, and it closed 9.74 percent higher on three-fold jump in consolidated March quarter net profit. The company has reported a three-fold jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 389.9 crore versus net profit of Rs 124.84 crore in a year-ago period. The revenue of the company rose 12.8 percent at Rs 2,489.5 crore, against Rs 2,207.4 crore.

Among IT stocks, barring Infosys, major scrips such as Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, among others, surged during the day's trade.

Among pharmaceuticals, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma posted a fall between 1 and 2 percent on the back of observations issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Meanwhile, PSU Banks also witnessed some correction on the back of likely profit booking by investors. The stocks had seen a rally on Monday based on the NPA actions taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India.

Going forward, Hero MotoCorp will be declaring its results on Wednesday. The stock witnessed some pressure as investors were factoring in a hit on financials due to the Supreme Court's BS-III ban.