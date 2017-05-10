Closing Bell: Markets end at all-time highs as Street cheers better monsoon prospects

Moneycontrol News

Driven by better monsoon prospects on the back of easing El Nino conditions, the market on Wednesday surged to all-time high levels. The broader index, Nifty, managed to clock the 9400-mark and closed above it for the first time ever.

Sentiment was upbeat on the Street, which spilled over to fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), rural, and fertiliser scrips, among others which are viewed as beneficiaries of a possible better monsoon.

The 30-share Sensex added over 300 points to close at 314.92 points at 30,248.17, while the Nifty closed 90.45 points higher at 9407.30. The market breadth remained in the positive zone as 1,623 shares advanced against a decline of 1,222 shares, while 180 shares were unchanged.

"A good monsoon means the whole of economy will perform well. We are already seeing an uptick in rural wages…and consumption could get a boost," Mahesh Patil, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Birla Sun Life MF told CNBC-TV in an interview. Patil added that after demonetisation, consumption was impacted, but this will reduce going forward. "Consumer discretionary space, staples and agro-chemicals should perform well," he told the channel.

Among sectoral indices, midcaps, FMCG, auto and metals gained on the Nifty, while information technology (IT) was a drag.

Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever gained the most on both indices, while Wipro, Asian Paints.

"IMD's latest upgrade on normal monsoon due to easing of El Nino effect has added optimism in the market taking it to a new high. A good monsoon will raise the prospects of the Indian economy especially for FMCG and consumer durables sector," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said in a statement.

Among commodities, gold prices shot up by Rs 95 to Rs 28,665 per 10 grams at the bullion market on firm overseas cues and scattered buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market.

Silver also staged a recovery, climbing Rs 205 to Rs 38,405 per kg on emergence of buying by industrial units and coin makers.

Meanwhile, the currency and bond market was shut on account of Buddh Purnima.

Japanese stocks edged up to hover at 17-month highs as a weak yen trend supported sentiment, but gains were limited by fears arising from US President Donald Trump's sacking of his FBI director and North Korea's nuclear programme.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 19,938.53 in mid-morning trade, the highest since December 2015, after it dipped 0.3 percent on the previous day.

European markets were under pressure as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings and searched for clues as to whether major bourses could surpass recent highs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 moved down 0.1 percent during mid-morning deals with most sectors in negative territory.

Back home, select largecap names witnessed strong upmove, thereby helping the rally.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was one of the top gainers on the Sensex as the market expects the company to use multiple levers to improve its operating margins. In April, parent Unilever said that it would increase operating margin by 20 percent by 2020 from 16.4 percent last year.

Since India contributes a significant portion of Unilever’s profitability, analysts expect HUL to improve its margins as well. What drove the stock was a note by Credit Suisse, which says, “Unilever now targets to deliver 350-400 basis points operating margin improvement over CY2016-20 with calendar year 2017 expansion being at 80 basis points. India being a large contributor is also likely to work on this.”

Bharti Airtel was the stock of the day as it closed 8 percent higher after trading weak during the morning session. According to a Reuters report, the company's subscriber additions as well as growth in Africa business helped the stock, although it reported its smallest quarterly profit in over four years.

Biocon ended 4 percent lower after it received US FDA observations on Form 483 for its Bengaluru facility. "Observations on Form 483 is a standard outcome of any audit,” Biocon spokesperson said in an email statement. "Biocon has already responded to US FDA on all observations of the recent audit within stipulated timelines," the statement added.

Meanwhile, auto stocks Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors gained between 1.5 percent and 3 percent during the rally. However, IT stocks were under pressure as Wipro and TCS lost around a percent.

Going forward, the Street will look forward to earnings from Asian Paints and HCL Technologies that will be declared on Thursday.