Dec 03, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Claris Life promoter seeks delisting of shares

The promoter has requested the board of directors of the Claris Lifesciences to consider and approve the delisting proposal in accordance with the regulations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes
 
 
Claris Lifesciences today said it has received a letter from the promoter Athanas Enterprise Pvt Ltd to consider delisting of shares of the pharma company from the stock exchange.

The promoter/promoter group of the company has made a voluntarily delisting offer representing 49.87 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company held by public shareholders, Claris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing.

"...promoter along with the promoter/promoter group of the company has expressed its intention to make a voluntary delisting offer, either by itself or along with one or more subsidiaries to acquire 2,72,11,801 equity shares of Rs 10 each representing 49.87 percent of the paid up share capital of the company held by the public shareholders and accordingly delist the equity shares of the company from the BSE...," the filing said.

Presently, the promoter/promoter group holds 50.13 percent of the share capital of the company.

The promoter has requested the board of directors of the Claris Lifesciences to consider and approve the delisting proposal in accordance with the regulations, it said.

Promoters have also asked the board to seek requisite approval regarding the proposal from the shareholders of the company.

