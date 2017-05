Citi's December 2017 Sensex target at 31,500, implies 5% upside

Surendra Goyal of Citi says sentiment indicator has risen sharply since bottoming in December 2016 and now stands at +0.5.

Indian equities have delivered 13 percent returns since December 2016, and in USD terms have outperformed emerging markets equities.

At +0.5, the indicator implies limited upside, based on historical trends, Goyal says.

He further says December 2017 Sensex target is 31,500, implying a nearly 5 percent upside from current levels.