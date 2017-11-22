App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 22, 2017 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Challenges in IT remain; HCL Tech, Infosys top picks: CLSA

Some signs of BFS demand is coming back, but this can only be confirmed in CY19, it added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The information technology sector has witnessed a mixed bag kind of a year. Though they started off on a low note, Sensex and Nifty IT indices returned 5-7 percent in this calendar year so far.

Broking firm CLSA picked HCL Tech and Infosys as it top picks.

CLSA said that firms in the sector continue seeing challenges in retail & telecom while demand in insurance is returning. Some signs of BFS demand is coming back, but this can only be confirmed in CY19.

The overall demand trajectory hasn’t improved but appears to have bottomed out, it added. Among stocks, HCL Tech, Infy are its top buys on attractive valuations & likely improved growth outlook.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.