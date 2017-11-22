Challenges in IT remain; HCL Tech, Infosys top picks: CLSA

The information technology sector has witnessed a mixed bag kind of a year. Though they started off on a low note, Sensex and Nifty IT indices returned 5-7 percent in this calendar year so far.

Broking firm CLSA picked HCL Tech and Infosys as it top picks.

CLSA said that firms in the sector continue seeing challenges in retail & telecom while demand in insurance is returning. Some signs of BFS demand is coming back, but this can only be confirmed in CY19.

The overall demand trajectory hasn’t improved but appears to have bottomed out, it added. Among stocks, HCL Tech, Infy are its top buys on attractive valuations & likely improved growth outlook.