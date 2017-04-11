CCI nod for Jabil India-Ericsson India pact, 2 other deals

The Competition Commission has approved three deals, including Jabil India's proposed acquisition of Ericsson India's electronic manufacturing services business.

In a tweet, the CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of Ericsson India's electronic manufacturing services business by Jabil India".

As per the notice submitted to the regulator, Jabil India will acquire Ericsson India's business involving PCBA assembly and test and repair activities for its radio base station modules, transmission and access products (excluding system integration and test of core and node products), as currently conducted in its plant in Jaipur.

While Jabil India is an electronic manufacturing services company, Ericsson India provides specialised services in terms of managing and operating mobile network systems of telecom operators.

In another tweet, the CCI said it has given go-ahead to British American Tobacco's acquisition of additional 57.8 percent stake in Reynolds American.

Approval has also been given to NBCC (India) Ltd's acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the CCI.