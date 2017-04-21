App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 21, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI extends deadline for public comments on leniency norms

Providing more time for stakeholders, fair trade regulator CCI has extended the deadline for submitting comments on the proposed changes to the leniency norms under the competition law.

CCI extends deadline for public comments on leniency norms

Providing more time for stakeholders, fair trade regulator CCI has extended the deadline for submitting comments on the proposed changes to the leniency norms under the competition law.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has mooted amendments to the existing provisions in order to ensure "more clarity" for the stakeholders.

Comments on the draft regulations can be submitted to the watchdog till next week.

Presently, an entity can seek lesser penalty in cases related to cartelisation provided the entity is not part of the particular cartel anymore.

Among others, such entities are required to provide vital disclosure with respect to cartelisation in order to be eligible for leniency.

According to a recent CCI communication, the deadline to submit comments on the proposed amendments to 'The Competition Commission of India (Lesser Penalty) Regulations' has been extended to April 24, following requests from stakeholders.

As per the draft proposals, the CCI plans to include the provision that an entity seeking leniency has to provide "the names of individuals, if any, who have been involved in the alleged cartel on its behalf and for whom lesser penalty is sought".

Another change proposed is that the applicant might have to forfeit its claim for priority status and consequently for the benefit of grant of lesser penalty in case the required documents are not submitted to the CCI within the stipulated time.

The identity of the applicant would be kept confidential subject to certain conditions, according to the draft norms.

tags #Business #markets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.