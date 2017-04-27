Merrill Lynch's Sanjay Mookim is cautious on market for near term, sees growth picking-up 2-3 years

Concurring with several market experts’ views on the market’s rally, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) believes that one needs to be cautious in the near term.

“There is no room for disappointment on earnings as well as on the global front,” Sanjay Mookim, Director, India Equity Strategy, BofAML told CNBC-TV18.

The short-term rally is happening due to global factors, rally in emerging markets, tax reforms in the US, prospects in French elections, among others, he said, adding that the near-term global tide is lifting Indian equities. Any correction in the global markets could affect the Indian counterpart going forward, he added.

Having said that, he feels India’s growth could improve over the next 2-3 years. “If one is patient enough, the macro story looks positive,” Mookim told the channel.

So, is there scope for capex stories to do well? Where should an investor park her funds?

Mookim believes that capex will likely be in the household space than the corporate space. Weaker prices of real estate, lower mortgage rates are all ingredients that are falling in place for household capex, he told the channel.

On sector-specific views, Mookim is tilted towards private sector, retail focused banks that are more assured of growth against the corporate facing ones.

He is cautious of information technology (IT) sector due to lack of clarity on immigration and visa issues and that the resolution will take time. Adding to the woes could be the demand not being on the higher side.

On pharma, he recommends investors to look at picking among the bunch of stocks. Currently, all the firms were being bunched together, but there could be companies with limited FDA issues. One may find an opportunity in such places, he said.