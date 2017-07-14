Cautious around 10k

The countdown to 10,000 has begun but when you start a countdown, the market doesn’t normally oblige you. Today Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) should fall, let us see what Infosys does. The market is now bereft of shorts. Almost everything has been covered in terms of short positions even on stock futures. When stock futures shorts cover, that is a bit of a problem for the market because the market needs a trigger to correct but when that trigger happens, because there are no shorts, the market does not have enough covering.