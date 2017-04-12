Caution ahead of Infosys Q4 nos drags Sensex 145 pts; pharma helps Nifty hold 9200

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks reversed some previous day's gains on Wednesday despite positive global cues, as investors preferred profit booking on caution ahead of Infosys earnings on Thursday and factory & retail inflation data due later today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 144.87 points to 29,643.48, weighed by energy, metals, select auto and banks stocks. The 50-Nifty NSE Nifty lost 33.55 points to 9,203.45 but the late upside in healthcare stocks helped the index hold psychological 9,200 level.

Momentum chasers can continue investing but it is not advisable to put in fresh money at current levels, says market expert Anand Tandon.

There is still a huge amount of money coming into the market and so there is no other valuation parameter that can fight this, he feels.

Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities says participants are also concerned over lingering geopolitical issue and any negative surprise from that front may further inch volatility across the globe. He reiterated cautiously positive bias and suggests maintaining hedged positions.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 0.6-0.9 percent on profit booking. About two shares declined for every share rising on the exchange.

Infosys will kick off January-March quarter earnings season on Thursday. After Tuesday's rally, the stock was up 0.17 percent amid volatility throughout the session today as investors remained cautious ahead of its dollar revenue growth guidance for FY18.

Its FY17 revenue growth will also be closely watched as the IT major revised thrice its full year estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects profit to fall 3.7 percent but dollar revenue growth may see some pick up in Q4 on sequential basis.

Eicher Motors share price gained 2 percent after Citi believes company's Q4 results are likely to be strong driven by volume growth of over 20 percent YoY and margin to be over levels of 32 percent on higher operating leverage.

It has maintained buy rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 30,000 from Rs 28,000 earlier. The brokerage house has increased its Royal Enfield volume estimates by 1-2 percent and consolidated EPS estimates by 4-5 percent over FY17-19.

Adani Group stocks were under pressure today, especially after the Supreme Court set aside power regulator's order of higher tariff for the company. Adani Power lost 9 percent on top of 16 percent loss in previous session while Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports were down 2-10 percent.

CLSA sees no impact Tata Power estimates post SC ruling barring compensatory tariff, hence it has a buy call on the stock that gained 0.06 percent. However, it has a sell call on Adani Power and Adani Enterprises. It feels the recovery of USD 578 million to Adani Power by Adani Enterprises looks tough after the apex court's order. Furthermore, Adani Power is falling short to service 12 percent of debt even at 90 percent operating PLF.

Yes Bank ended at record closing high of Rs 1,631.75, up 1.11 percent as CLSA raised profit estimates by 6-7 percent and target price to Rs 1,920 (from Rs 1,780 earlier) after its recent fund raising.

Among others, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, TCS, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and SBI fell 1-2 percent while Sun Pharma gained nearly 2 percent and Bharti Infratel was up 3 percent.

In broader space, Ipca Laboratories share price lost 2.6 percent after UBS has downgraded the stock from buy to neutral as it believes the potential earnings growth recovery in FY18/19 is largely priced-in at current levels.

Vedanta and Cairn India shares gained 2 percent as the companies' merger was effective from April 11. Morgan Stanley remains overweight on Vedanta due to volume growth in aluminium and zinc business as well as improvement in balance sheet due to volume ramp up and improved cash flows.

Cyient gained 2 percent as Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on the stock with outperform rating and target price of Rs 625, implying 32 percent upside. "The top clients' momentum is solid (high correlation with the overall growth), trends are stable to positive in all the key verticals, and order intake is healthy. We expect the company to report over 13 percent revenue CAGR (organic, constant currency) over FY17-19?among the best in the industry," it reasons.

Shilpa Medicare surged 5 percent on getting establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for API unit in Karnataka. US FDA says corrective & preventive action taken by the company is acceptable.

On the global front, European markets were moderately higher despite investor concerns over a drumbeat of geopolitical news. Asian markets ended mixed, with the Nikkei falling 1 percent.