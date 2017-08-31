App
Aug 31, 2017 01:11 PM IST

Cardamom futures up by 1.20% on spot demand

Besides, tight stocks position in fall in arrivals from producing belts fuelled the uptrend.

Cardamom futures up by 1.20% on spot demand

Cardamom prices went up by 1.20 percent to Rs 1,185 per kg in futures market today as speculators enlarged positions on positive cues from the spot market.

Besides, tight stocks position in fall in arrivals from producing belts fuelled the uptrend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in September month moved up by Rs 14, or 1.20 per cent to Rs 1,185 per kg in business turnover of 15 lots. On similar lines, the spice for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 10.90, or 0.97 percent, to Rs 1,140 per kg in 19 lots.

Marketmen said expanding of positions by traders owing to the uptick in demand in the spot market against restricted supplies from producing belts mainly led to rise in cardamom prices at futures trade.

