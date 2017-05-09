App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 09, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cap goods space looks interesting, to give good return over long-term, say experts

Some of the cap goods companies have the potential to deliver 20-25 percent returns over medium to long-term, said Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Dilip Bhat
Dilip Bhat
Joint MD | Prabhudas Lilladher

Today was largely a flat day for the market as a whole but there was plenty of action in individual stocks like Godrej Consumers, ABB, etc.

Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com says the range for the Nifty is getting narrow. So sooner or later breakout is imminent but till then it will remain sideways.

Mitessh Thakkar mitesshthakkar.com says broadly the trade remains stock specific.

Sector specific, the second phase for Infra and capital goods is on, says Gujral and so advice to add some of these names like CG Power, GE Power, ABB to the portfolio.

Most of the market experts were impressed with the ABB numbers and the trajectory outlined by the management. Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher says the direction in which India is moving, companies like ABB, Siemens would naturally tend to benefit. They have the potential to deliver 20-25 percent returns over medium to long-term.

Thakkar agrees with Gujral, that capital good space looks interesting and says it also looks positive on charts. The space would continue to outperform and so, one can look there for opportunities.

Independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga says order flows for most of these companies look decent and most are coming from PUSs. So, the orderbook looks steady for the next six to eight quarters and therefore one needs to be in that space. One can look at names like ABB, BHEL, he adds.

Commenting on the Godrej Consumer numbers and the sector as a whole, Dilip Bhat Prabhudas Lilladher says from the space he is more upbeat on D-Mart than Godrej from a long-term perspective even though it is expensive at current juncture.

From the auto space, Bhat likes Bajaj Auto, which is poised to grow and has the potential to give handsome gains.

Baliga says unless 7-8 percent correction in the PSU bank space, he would not enter it and post the correction would look at names like SBI, BoB, Oriental Bank of Commerce and PNB.

In the same interview, S P Tulsian sptulsian.com also shared his views on stocks and sectors.

For the entire discussion, watch video

tags #Capital Goods #MARKET OUTLOOK

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.