Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 5 stocks that analysts have on their radar today

Eicher Motors

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 25,651

The brokerage house believes that visibility of volume growth is high and expects Eicher Motors to gain share in new cities. It also raised volume target growth for Royal Enfield by over 3 percent after the start of its third unit in August.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin was likely to remain steady at 7.6 percent/8.6 percent over FY18-19. However, it expects a slowdown in M&HCV cycle in FY18.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 29,000

Based on the outperformance of volume growth in motorcycles, Deutsche Bank chose to upgrade the stock. The increase in target price reflects a valuation re-rating to 27 times of FY19 estimated PE. It also lifted the earnings per share (EPS) forecast by 5-9 Having said that, a lower than expected ramp up in motorcycle volumes is a key risk to the stock.

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA observed that the slight beat in the March quarter results was driven by a better CV margin, while Royal Enfield’s numbers were broadly in line. It observed that Royal Enfield will start its third plant in August and is targeting production of 8.25 lakh units for FY18.

Royal Enfield will run at full utilization on expanded capacity for the next two years, it said. Volume forecast for Royal Enfield was raised by the firm, but has cut volume estimates for VECV due to the sharp slowdown in CVs.

Avenue Supermarts

Brokerage: Kotak | Rating: Sell| Target: Rs 580

The brokerage firm observed that the retail major’s strong Q4 was led by likely sustained same store sales growth (SSSG) performance as well as new store additions. It believes that the company is looking for new clusters where it could add new stores in

the future. At its current P/E, the stock is trading at 49 times FY19 estimated, which is expensive, the brokerage said.

Apollo Tyres

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 260

The brokerage house sees sequential improvement post Q1, driven by price hike impact, commodity weakness. Meanwhile, deceleration in volume growth, delays in pace of price hikes are key risks to the stock.

ACC-Ambuja Cements

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Observation: Merger a significant positive

The global brokerage firm believes that the merger consideration between both the companies was a significant positive and one can expect an announcement in 12-18 months. It sees both brands continuing to co-exist under one entity. The merger would further simplify the holding structure for the parent and would also pave way for realisation of sizeable cost synergies for the combined entity. These synergies may yield margin accretion of 300-400 basis points.

A 20-25 percent flow through guided synergies would make the merger EPS accretive, JPMorgan said. On the regulatory front, it sees CCI nod unlikely to be an issue, but a nod from shareholders would be the key, it said.

In a broader sense, JPMorgan does not expect significant change in the industry dynamics and pricing power.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy on Ambuja and Outperform on ACC | Target for ACC: Rs 1,925 | Target for Ambuja: Rs 311

CLSA believes that in view of the structure, ACC should merge into Ambuja. Further, it said that it cannot moderate synergies at this stage, but raised estimates for both the companies by 5-11 percent. Multiples were broadly in-line with past 5-year averages and factor in better demand-pricing environment.