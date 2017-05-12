Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 5 stocks that analysts are tracking today

Asian Paints

Brokerage: Morgan Stanely | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,280

The global investment firm observed that the growth of domestic decorative business over 11 percent is a key positive. Price hikes by the firm were carried out to offset cost pressure. Its international business in Nepal, Jamaica, Fiji, Oman and Bahrain performed well. Morgan Stanley has projected 21 percent earnings CAGR for FY16-18, one of the highest in its coverage universe.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 970

CLSA observed that there was a pick-up in growth, but the best of margins was behind us. It forecast a slight margin drop in the current fiscal despite product price hike in the last three months.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,140

The brokerage house expects the firm to clock 19 percent CAGR in EPS over FY18-20. It has over 1 percent change lower in FY18-19 earnings per share (EPS). A pick up in volumes, fall in input costs could be key catalysts for the stock, it observed.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs expects demand to continue improving from the impact of demonetisation. Affordable housing demand may return as the company sees benefit when a consumer decides to repaint.

Havells

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 487

Macquarie increased the current and next fiscal’s EPS forecast by 5 and 3 percent respectively and said that margin recovery a key catalyst for the stock. It assumes Lloyds business to be minor EPS accretive in FY18 and FY19. Macquarie prefers Crompton ahead of Havells till risks of integration are not settled.

Gujarat Pipavav

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 218

Improved volume mix and ramping of RO-Ro volumes are key catalysts for the stock. With 100 percent dividend payout policy and improving growth, the stock set for re-rating, the report added. It expects the firm to regain 40–50 percent of the volume over a period of time.

HCL Tech

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Call | Target: Rs 1,007

The global investment bank increased FY18-19 earnings per share (EPS) by 3 percent and introduced FY20 EPS of Rs 72.05. It believes that the company will continue outperforming Indian IT rev growth. Meanwhile, pricing pressure, forex and integration of acquisitions are key risks for the stock.

Glenmark

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 915

JPMorgan observed that EBITDA miss was due to lower US revenue, gross margin decline and one offs lead to a lower profit after tax (PAT). A sharp decline in US revenues was surprising, it observed and that gross margin highlighted base business pressure, it said.