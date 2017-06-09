App
Jun 09, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance, Godrej Consumer, among others, are on the radar of investors today.

Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks being tracked by analysts today

Reliance Industries

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,710

The brokerage house highlighted how Jio will look to increase its target market and expects Jio to take the next step to monetisation. Further, it sees Jio launching an affordable 4G feature phone within the second quarter of this fiscal. CLSA said that the stock currently was pricing in only USD 2 billion equity value for Jio. The next big event for the stock could be the annual general meeting (AGM).

Godrej Consumer

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,955

The global financial services firm said that stock valuations reflected medium term gains to a large extent. Adverse forex volatility in many country remains a concern, it said in a report. It sees innovations in the company as a key booster. Citi also sees FY18 being a better year despite GST transition.

Larsen & Toubro

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

The brokerage said that increase in receivables for the company, a delay in domestic recovery are key risks to the stock.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

