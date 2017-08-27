Buy on dips or Sell on rallies? What is in store for Nifty50

Chartviewindia.in

The recent flash correction from the top of 10,137 registered on the 2nd August caught many market participants on the wrong foot as market almost erased the gains of preceding 4 weeks in a single week.

However, post this 5 percent correction bears failed to push the prices further lower in subsequent 2 weeks which allowed the bulls to consolidate with positive bias and make an attempt to pull back.

The attempt to pullback did not materialise and these three weeks of price action is slowly unfolding into a corrective pattern which can be clubbed into a consolidation formation in which bulls and bears will have an equal balance of power.

Hence, for quite some time market will get itself embroiled into a volatile phase with sudden spurts both on the upside as well as downside without clear indication in which direction they are heading.

For this purpose, when we dig into historical chart patterns we found there is a higher probability of eventually breaking out on the upside thereby making this correction as an opportunity to go long.

Our medium-term forecast based on Elliot Wave charts is clearly identifying this leg of correction either as wave 4 of the impulse which is in progress from the lows of December 2014 or it can be wave 4 inside wave three of a larger degree of a said impulse wave.

While based on the former count, we can project target around 10,450 levels where as in latter case targets can be much higher.

Even conventional technical parameters on the long-term charts is pointing towards stability in markets as the overbought nature of momentum oscillators synchronised to normalcy without generating any sell signal as markets moved sideways for last two weeks.

Short term outlook:

Bull Case: In the immediate short term if we presume that 9,685 is the bottom then the best option for Nifty50 to retain bullish undertone is that it should not breach the low of 9,685 and consolidate itself in the zone of 9,700 – 10,080 kind of levels.

As the first leg of correction from 10,137 – 9,685 already consumed 7 sessions and subsequent pull back rally in the second leg already into 8 sessions we can project consolidation zone to roughly last for another 30-35 sessions by the time 5 legs of this triangular formation gets culminated and eventually paves the way for an upward break out.

In Elliot Wave terminology, the triangle will have 5 legs and each leg get itself sub divided into three. Hence, it is a 3-3-3-3-3 structure.

Bear Case Scenario:

To prevent further price damage and sharp cuts Nifty50 should take off the immediate hurdle present around 9,948 levels and push itself beyond 9,988 levels to reach safer corridors from where it can unfold itself into less severe corrective structures.

Failure to do so may result in severe price damage especially if it makes a lower top below 9,948 levels. In that case, the pull back from the lows of 9,685 itself can be unfolding into a Wave B Triangle of a correction which is in progress from the top of 10137.

Inside the bull markets corrections in Elliot Wave terminology have 3 legs and labelled as A, B and C leg which calls for the end of correction.

Hence, the culmination of this B wave triangle registers a breakdown paving the way for C leg which should take the indices below 9685 there by opening possibly another 250 points down move into the zone 9,500 – 9,450 kind of levels. C leg of correction by nature is going to be very sharp and disastrous.

What may work for the forth coming week: Eye on Banking, Pharma, Metal

Investors are advised to watch for Bank Nifty as it showed some sort of resilience and refused to go down below 50-days Moving Average (DEMA). Besides, it also registered a double bottom kind of formation around 28,330 levels.

Any breakout above 24,500 in this index shall bring back momentum in all banking counters. Hence, traders are advised to selectively shop into private banking space as long as this index sustains above 28,320 levels.

Breach of this level shall open more downsides not only into this index but also put more pressure on broader markets as well.

Large cap pharma recently hit major support levels on the long-term charts and appears to be in for a pullback rally. Hence, selectively one can shop into this space.

Metals appear to be the only sector which has decoupled itself with the severe correction of the markets and appears to have a long way to cover as they remained underperformers for the larger part of this bull market. Traders are advised to stick to large cap names in this sector.

The author is Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.