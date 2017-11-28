'Buy bitcoin with credit card' is on the rise on Google and sparking bubble fears

The quest to find whether cryptocurrency bitcoin is in a bubble could be found on search engines, where one bubbly sounding term is on the rise.

Google Trends says the search term "buy bitcoin with credit card" is around its historic peak, notes Nick Colas, co-founder of Data Trek Research and the first Wall Street analyst to take the digital currency seriously.

While the phrase is only about 3 percent of all bitcoin searches, it is on the rise.