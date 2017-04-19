App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 19, 2017 04:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy aggressively on declines to 9050-9030 levels; mkt remains stock specific: Experts

At any declines, buy aggressively, maybe around 9050-9030 zone. Till then the approach should be stock specific in the market, said Mitessh Thakkar.

mitesh-thacker
mitesh-thacker
miteshthacker.com

It was a range bound session for the market, both indices swayed in a narrow band and closed flat. The Sensex was up 17.47 points at 29336.57, while the Nifty was down 1.65 points at 9103.50. The market breadth was positive, but narrow, as 1,615 shares advanced against a decline of 1,223 shares, while 181 shares are unchanged.

The midcaps continued their dream run but the bank stocks underperformed with 9 out of 12 stocks ending in red.

The big range for the Bank Nifty would be around 21,400 to 21,750-21,800, said Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com.

Gujral does not think it will be a big downside for the market but could be a slow grind down. 9040-9050 on the Nifty and 21,400 on Bank Nifty remain crucial levels.

Mitessh Thakkar mitesshthakkar.com said it’s a market where most of the indicators that are tracked are turning flat. However, at any declines, he advises buying aggressively, maybe around 9050-9030 zone. Till then the approach should be stock specific in the market.

This being a sideways market, every day the trends could be different. Today was a down day for PSU banks. However, NBFCs remain in strong trend.

Dilip Bhat Prabhudas Lilladher, Prakash Diwan Altamount Capital Management and S P Tulsian sptulsian.com also shared their stock specific views along with Gujral and Thakkar.

For the entire discussion, watch video

tags #Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com #Dilip Bhat #MARKET OUTLOOK #Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com #Nifty #Sensex #SP Tulsian

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.